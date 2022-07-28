The Little Things Play Café Opening Soon In St. Joseph

A young Ohio woman is going viral on TikTok with her claims that she was fat-shamed and humiliated at Cedar Point. Raegan is a new mother that lives in Northwest Ohio. At the young age of 23 years old, she just had her first child a little over a year ago. In her viral video, Raegan explains that not only is she just over a year postpartum but she is also dealing with health issues that are causing a rapid weight gain that is out of her control. She goes on to explain how she already feels an incredible amount of shame revolving around her current weight. This past weekend was the first time Raegan and her husband have taken a little "day date" since the birth of their child. Cedar Point seemed like a no-brainer. It was fun until it wasn't. Raegan explains in the videos below how she feels she was fat-shamed by a couple of employees of Cedar Point which left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed in front of a bunch of strangers.

