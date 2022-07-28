The Little Things Play Café Opening Soon In St. Joseph

1049theedge.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All Hail the Self-Serve Beer Wall at Gun Lake
Michigan recently made it legal for patrons to serve their own alcohol in restaurants - obviously within the rules of the establishment they're in. You can't just go be hind the bar anywhere and pour a drink... they have to allow you to do it. BUT, there was a place...
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
7 Unique Michigan Museums You Should Visit At Least Once
Gone are the days when a trip to the museum equates to a "boring" four hours of wandering around looking at classical paintings and sculptures. Sure, as adults, we can appreciate the incredible talent it takes to create masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. But, it feels safe to assume that many of us (millennials and older) were perhaps dragged to a museum as part of a class trip and, therefore, were under the impression that museums weren't that fun.
Are These Michigan’s Deadliest Wild Animals?
With shark week 2022 in full bloom, and Michigan being shark-less thanks to being surrounded by the great freshwater lakes, what animals are considered dangerous and most likely to attack Michiganders? Though Michigan is known as the Wolverine state, we are home to many natural and invasive predators from small to large.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Young Mother Allegedly Fat-Shamed at Cedar Point Goes Viral
A young Ohio woman is going viral on TikTok with her claims that she was fat-shamed and humiliated at Cedar Point. Raegan is a new mother that lives in Northwest Ohio. At the young age of 23 years old, she just had her first child a little over a year ago. In her viral video, Raegan explains that not only is she just over a year postpartum but she is also dealing with health issues that are causing a rapid weight gain that is out of her control. She goes on to explain how she already feels an incredible amount of shame revolving around her current weight. This past weekend was the first time Raegan and her husband have taken a little "day date" since the birth of their child. Cedar Point seemed like a no-brainer. It was fun until it wasn't. Raegan explains in the videos below how she feels she was fat-shamed by a couple of employees of Cedar Point which left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed in front of a bunch of strangers.
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
Best Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan 2022
We're looking for the best hairstylists from South Haven to Marshall and all places in between. Nominate your favorite now. In my opinion, there are fewer people I show more loyalty to than the person that cuts and style my hair. So, let's take a minute and show our favorite hairstylists some much-deserved love by nominating them below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
These 7 West Michigan Spots Are Serving Up Some Savory Steaks
When you find yourself in the mood for a steak, you want that steak to be delicious. After all, they're not cheap and, unfortunately, are easily overcooked too. So, you want to know that the place you choose not only has savory steaks but also knows how to serve them up at the perfect temperature. Obviously, that's medium rare, right?
Michigan Doesn’t Have a State Dinosaur, But There Are Still Plenty Of Prehistoric Creatures To Explore
Ever since the first Jurassic Park movie came out in 1993, the interest in dinosaurs has skyrocketed. Ask anyone who was a kid when that movie came out, "What's your favorite dinosaur?" And guarantee they'll have an answer. (Ankylosaurus, in case you were wondering.) With the new "Jurassic World: Dominion"...
3 SW Michigan Area Boat Rentals To Help You Live That Lake Life
Everyone loves the Lake Life, right? But, you'd love it even more if you had your very own boat. Even if just for a short time. Getting out on the water is a must if you live in Michigan. Especially during the hot summer months and when you have out-of-state family members visiting for the first time. Just last week, my partner's family came to town and, looking for things to do, we stumbled on a number of places in SW Michigan where you could easily rent a boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At Least 7 Weird, Tragic, & Wonderful Docu-Films About Michigan
Recently, it was announced that a documentary about Boblo Boats will be hitting Detroit area theaters later this year. The movie, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, is set to hit the big screen in September of this year (2022) according to detroitnews.com. The movie will cover the history of the Detroit area amusement park, the ferries that took people to that park, the ongoing effort to preserve those ferries, and it will even cover the story of Sarah Elizabeth Ray. In 1945, Ray, a civil rights pioneer, pushed for the integration of the ferries after she faced discrimination on one of the boats.
What Else Can We Call Michigan’s Eastern Coastline Besides the “Thumbcoast”?
I promise you I was born and raised in Michigan, but how is it I've lived my entire 33 years without ever having heard the term "Thumbcoast"? Referring to the shoreline over on the east side of the state along Michigan's "Thumb" to Saginaw Bay, I understand how the term came about. However, I find it rather....unsettling. There's got to be a better alternative, right?
Who Has The Best Summers: Upper or Lower Michigan?
Michigan has had many debates over the generations regarding the differences and similarities behind the Upper and Lower Peninsula. Perhaps some of the biggest differences between these two peninsulas are due to the changing seasons. With both parts of Michigan having vastly different qualities, what makes each have their own special summer?
VIDEO: Mirage Creates Optical Illusion in Michigan’s Keweenaw Bay
You and I both know that the Mitten and the Great Lakes are a magical place. Where else can you see the Northern Lights, the largest freshwater dune system in the world, and mystical mirages in the same place?. Mirages have been known to appear over the Great Lakes when...
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0