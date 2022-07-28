ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”

By Dwyer, Michaels
 3 days ago
JJ
3d ago

I ignore them. One father had two babies with him out in a stroller begging for money. Sorry, buddy you dragged those babies out in 95 degree weather in a Kroger exit to the road with a stop light?

Nicki LaChappell
3d ago

awww man, I thought I was teaching my young daughters about giving to those who need and I had them walk over to give them $8! It's only 8 bucks but still.....this upsets me. 😔

Scott Harrington
2d ago

We have this in my city. The irony? They perform in front of a store that is offering open interviews and $15/hour...

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

