Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”

JJ
3d ago
I ignore them. One father had two babies with him out in a stroller begging for money. Sorry, buddy you dragged those babies out in 95 degree weather in a Kroger exit to the road with a stop light?
Reply
10
Nicki LaChappell
3d ago
awww man, I thought I was teaching my young daughters about giving to those who need and I had them walk over to give them $8! It's only 8 bucks but still.....this upsets me. 😔
Reply(3)
4
Scott Harrington
2d ago
We have this in my city. The irony? They perform in front of a store that is offering open interviews and $15/hour...
Reply(2)
6
