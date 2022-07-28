Tether Likens Spreading Of False News To Cyberattacks Days After Regaining Dollar Peg

www.ibtimes.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is already rattling markets as Asia’s economies start to prepare for the worst
Markets sank Tuesday amid worries that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would worsen tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
World is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, says UN chief
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned against the “false security” nuclear weapons have to offer and said only one misstep was needed for “nuclear annihilation”.“Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Mr Guterres said at a review conference that started on Monday, marking 50 years of the inception of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) which seeks to prevent the expansion of nuclear arms for a nuclear weapon-free world.His comments come in the backdrop of a series of escalating global crises over which the threat of nuclear weapons loom, even as...
Nancy Pelosi's Plans During Taiwan Visit Revealed: Local Media
A congressional delegation led by the speaker of the House is currently in Malaysia for the second leg of the group's trip across Asia.
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China said Tuesday that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. - All eyes on Taiwan - Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.
Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
