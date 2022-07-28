Hartford Festival Foods to Open August 12

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac available for the first time! This beautifully maintained 1 owner home is ready for a new owner. Main level features a large living room with gas fireplace, a beautiful sun room (could be formal dining), large kitchen (appliances included) and dining area with snack counter and patio doors to the backyard, office with French doors plus a ½ bath. Upper offers a very large primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ¾ bath with walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. Lower level is wide open (stubbed for a bath) and ready for your rec room ideas. This awesome home has a large 2 car garage, many mature trees, a great patio and ½ acre lot. So much space inside and out! Don’t miss your chance to own this fantastic home.

NEW HOLSTEIN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO