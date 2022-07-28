Hartford Festival Foods to Open August 12

www.onfocus.news
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
kenosha.com
Happy Anniversary! Ron’s Place celebrating 50 years of business
Marovich brings a diverse skill set to Kenosha.com with his years of experience as Carthage College sports information/assistant athletic director and educational background in political science, along with a 10-year stint as a restaurant line cook and sous chef. Celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday (Aug. 1), Ron Pendrick opened...
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
wibailoutpeople.org
Kenosha, WI – August 21, 2022: 2nd Annual Justice For Jacob Peace and Prosperity Block Party!
Event by Justice For Jacob and Leaders Of Kenosha – LOK. The Justice for Jacob Block Party is a family friendly event to uplift and support the community by coming together to encourage peace and prosperity for all. This event will consist of family fun for all ages, free food, dance party, games and live music!
pleasantviewrealty.com
1413 Melissa Lane New Holstein WI
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac available for the first time! This beautifully maintained 1 owner home is ready for a new owner. Main level features a large living room with gas fireplace, a beautiful sun room (could be formal dining), large kitchen (appliances included) and dining area with snack counter and patio doors to the backyard, office with French doors plus a ½ bath. Upper offers a very large primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ¾ bath with walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. Lower level is wide open (stubbed for a bath) and ready for your rec room ideas. This awesome home has a large 2 car garage, many mature trees, a great patio and ½ acre lot. So much space inside and out! Don’t miss your chance to own this fantastic home.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh breaks attendance record
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you went to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year and felt like there were a lot of people there, your feeling was right. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh broke its attendance record, welcoming over 650,000 guests to the grounds this week. “There’s no doubt that weather plays a big part of it, in […]
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
CBS 58
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
Watertown Pride event sparks controversy after learning about drag performance
A Pride event in Watertown has sparked controversy after locals learned there would be a drag show performance.
milwaukeerecord.com
Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View
We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trail’s Edge Apartments are ready for you to move right in; amenities beckon
West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartments’ move-in date commenced July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone...
Dozens of animals rescued in Union Grove from Kentucky floods
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky following the catastrophic flooding has reached 25. Experts believe these floods are one of the worst disasters Eastern Kentucky has seen in decades.
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
kenosha.com
Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. National Night Out...
