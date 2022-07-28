Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

When it comes to companion animals, Louisiana pet owners are all about their furry friends!. If you're a pet owner, how much does your pet influence your day-to-day decisions? I know I'm constantly telling my friends I can't possibly stay out any longer because my pups are at home and need to go out. But leaving to go home before everyone else isn't even close to the extent that we as pet owners go to for our fur babies!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO