Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?
In Louisiana, we have some unique ways to phrase things. That begs the question when you want to cool your house, do you turn the air conditioning up or down? Hmmm... I've asked this question before, but sadly, people are still divided on whether or not you turn the air conditioning up or down when you want your home to be cooler.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins
The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
Rose Vaughn Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Rose Vaughn's kindness and giving heart are recognized by so many, but it was her own daughter who took the time to give us Rose's story. Often when we hear the term "dig deep" it's usually about the efforts of an athlete. How they have to "dig deep" to grab something from their inner self that most will never access.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
UPDATE: Mega Millions Dreaming Is on Fire in Louisiana
What are the largest lottery jackpots in history? We are talking about one of the biggest this week. Mega Millions dreaming in Louisiana is on fire. Folks are talking about all the cool things they will buy if they hit the jackpot on Friday night. The top prize in the Mega Millions drawing has now ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion dollars with the lump sum cash option at $747 million.
One of Louisiana’s Fave CEO’s Buys Each Employee a Lotto Ticket
To know him is to love him. Well, I don't know him, but I love the man. I am talking about Todd the founder of Raising Cane’s. Todd Graves is a famous Louisianan entrepreneur who founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers along with Craig Silvey. Graves was born in Baton Rouge so it only made sense that he kicked off his restaurant career in Baton Rouge in 1996.
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
How Far Will Louisiana Pet Owners Go to Make Their Pets Happy?
When it comes to companion animals, Louisiana pet owners are all about their furry friends!. If you're a pet owner, how much does your pet influence your day-to-day decisions? I know I'm constantly telling my friends I can't possibly stay out any longer because my pups are at home and need to go out. But leaving to go home before everyone else isn't even close to the extent that we as pet owners go to for our fur babies!
Louisiana Ban on Abortions is Back in Effect
Louisiana's "Trigger Laws" that took effect when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on June 24th, are currently back in effect while the laws are being reviewed. This means the three abortion clinics in Louisiana, including Hope Medical Group in Shreveport must cease most abortions immediately. The ban includes nearly all abortions, except in those rare cases to save the mother's life, or if the baby wouldn't survive the birth. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Does Louisiana Have the Worst Roads in America?
You might find this hard to believe, but the roads in Louisiana are not the worst in the country. Highways in the Bayou State do show up in the top 10, but several states have roads in worse shape that Louisiana’s highways. Broken pavement and potholes are common problems...
39 Louisiana Kids Are Missing; Have You Seen Any of Them?
The recent disappearance of runaway 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured above, and the subsequent search for her by the Bossier City Police Department sparked a question in my mind. Just how many kids are currently missing in Louisiana? How many kids won't get tucked in bed tonight by Mom...
Does A ‘COVID Spike’ Mean Anything In Louisiana Anymore?
Even though most of the citizens in the United States have rightfully moved on from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some hardcore folks holding on. They're the ones you see driving around wearing masks still. Look at places like China, Australia, and Japan, where they attempted "COVID Zero" policies,...
Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries
Louisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to help provide food benefits for the summer months.
Police Say Man Threatened Shootings At Louisiana And Ms Schools
While the national is learning more about the law enforcement failings in Uvalde, Texas, officers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas were not leaving anything to chance. Over the weekend, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi got information from the Vidalia Police Department in Louisiana of a threat against multiple schools. The Vidalia Police alerted Adams County Deputies to threats being made against high schools in Natchez and Vidalia.
New Research Says Louisiana Schools Are The 3rd Worst In The US
Its not secret that Louisiana schools are bad. The state has perpetually finished in the bottom 5 states for school rankings for a long time. But even as new programs are launched in an attempt to improve, new issues are emerging to blunt the impact of improvement. The biggest hinderance...
Loads of New Marijuana Laws Go Into Effect August 1st in Louisiana
In recent years, Louisiana has eased a lot of their laws regarding the purchase and use of marijuana. Medical marijuana is more accessible. You can now find smokable 'flower' in the state as opposed to just ointments. Now, a list of new marijuana laws will go into effect on Monday...
This Video Accurately Names All the Best Louisiana Hype Songs
There Is Nothing More Rowdy and Fun Than Louisiana Wedding. One of my favorite things about my job on the weekends is seeing people lose their minds when I hit play on a certain song. Most weekends you can find me at a wedding venue helping make the most epic playlist for couples as they tie the knot. Folks from Louisiana just party differently than others, and they make a job fun.
Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill
There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
