Initial overall rating of Ravens in Madden NFL 23 revealed

By Robert Sobus
 3 days ago
The ratings of players for EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” were released throughout the past week, with some Baltimore Ravens players making appearances as one of the top-10 highest rated at their position. First, ratings for wide receivers and tight ends were released, and Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the game at a 93 overall

The Ravens also had kicker Justin Tucker ranked as the No. 1 player at his position at 90 overall, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey and defensive lineman Michael Pierce also made the top-10 list at their positions in terms of their ratings. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took the No. 9 spot at his position with an 87 overall.

Aside from individual ratings being released, the overall rating for the team in general was also revealed. The Ravens found themselves at a good spot on the list, coming in tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the fifth-best team overall with an 87.

An 87 initial overall rating appears to be the right call, at least for now. Baltimore has an 85 defense rating, 84 offense rating and an 88 special teams rating in the popular video game. With a successful season, the team could see their overall rating increase as their players also potentially get boosted.

The four teams ahead of the Ravens in overall ratings are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92), Buffalo Bills (89), Los Angeles Rams (88) and Green Bay Packers (87).

