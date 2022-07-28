Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

www.ksjd.org
Human-caused wildfires are growing. So is demand for fire investigators
Utah is experiencing more wildfires in the midst of drought and high temperatures. More of those blazes are being caused by people as the state's population grows. The job of fire investigators has never been more important. They track down the spark that can lead to prosecutions, and their work provides crucial data for studying fire causes.
Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year
With an annual inflation rate of 9.1%, everyone seems to be paying more for everything these days. But add in a massive heat wave and a naturally hot climate, and some Floridians are getting hit with electric bills that are 10, 20, even 100% higher than last year. And that's hard if you have to keep what you're selling below the freezing point, like at an ice cream shop. Zeek and Hadi Alrayes are a father-and-son team who run Ice Sssscreamin in Cape Coral and Tampa, Fla. Welcome to the program.
As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested
A weeklong heat wave in the Pacific Northwest continues today with the National Weather Service predicting triple-digit temperatures in some areas. After even more intense heat last year, Oregon adopted some of the nation's strongest protections for workers in excessive temperatures. But as Oregon Public Broadcasting's Monica Samayoa reports, not everyone is benefiting.
The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter
In eastern Kentucky, more than two dozen people are confirmed dead in the flooding that has swept away roads, bridges, businesses and homes. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The place we were staying at, the water got up to our back door. And I reckon it's in the parking lot, and it's in the building. We've lost everything.
