What's the biggest effect a recession could have on tech policy?

Jonathan Levy spends a lot of time thinking about the future of the gas station. Or, rather, how the future of car charging may not have much to do with gas stations at all. Levy is the chief commercial officer at EVgo, one of the biggest electric vehicle charging companies in the U.S. The company and others like it are reimagining how we get around, building out a distributed network of charging infrastructure that isn’t always tied to the gas station model that has ruled America's roads since the early 1900s. "We believe that by integrating charging into everyday life, you make it even easier to go electric," Levy told Protocol.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO