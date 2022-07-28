What's the biggest effect a recession could have on tech policy?

www.protocol.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
Electric vehicles won't kill the gas station. They’ll redefine it.
Jonathan Levy spends a lot of time thinking about the future of the gas station. Or, rather, how the future of car charging may not have much to do with gas stations at all. Levy is the chief commercial officer at EVgo, one of the biggest electric vehicle charging companies in the U.S. The company and others like it are reimagining how we get around, building out a distributed network of charging infrastructure that isn’t always tied to the gas station model that has ruled America's roads since the early 1900s. "We believe that by integrating charging into everyday life, you make it even easier to go electric," Levy told Protocol.
How the housing crunch turned young voters off on the economy
The surging cost of housing has hit them harder than anyone else.
Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is already rattling markets as Asia’s economies start to prepare for the worst
Markets sank Tuesday amid worries that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would worsen tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
protocol.com
Rolling your own machine learning
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cost and latency considerations are leading some companies to move machine learning workloads from the cloud back into their own data centers, why the Biden administration just imposed a new export restriction on chip tool-makers, and the latest in enterprise tech funding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, says UN chief
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned against the “false security” nuclear weapons have to offer and said only one misstep was needed for “nuclear annihilation”.“Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Mr Guterres said at a review conference that started on Monday, marking 50 years of the inception of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) which seeks to prevent the expansion of nuclear arms for a nuclear weapon-free world.His comments come in the backdrop of a series of escalating global crises over which the threat of nuclear weapons loom, even as...
protocol.com
Yes, you can short a startup
Startup valuations have shot sky-high in recent years. Now they’re taking a breather — but there hasn’t been a way to bet on startups getting less valuable the way you can with publicly traded companies. That’s because shorting a company typically requires borrowing the stock, selling it,...
Nancy Pelosi's Plans During Taiwan Visit Revealed: Local Media
A congressional delegation led by the speaker of the House is currently in Malaysia for the second leg of the group's trip across Asia.
3 Savvy Tips For Fighting Climate Change From Your House
Since one cause of climate change is the burning of fossil fuels, lowering your household's energy expenditure is one of the best ways to fight climate change.
Opinion | A Return to 19th Century Government Corruption Endangers Us All
Trump’s allies seek to gut America’s civil service, putting the safety of the public at risk.
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier. The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4%...
Zawahiri’s killing unlikely to significantly weaken al-Qaida
Analysis: the terrorist leader had been ill and key tasks are likely to have been handled by others for several years
protocol.com
Coinbase and the SEC are squaring off
An effusive hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Coinbase gets ready to rumble, Biden’s getting a blockchain buddy and Binance keeps growing. The White House is hiring a blockchain expert. A provision in the Chips and Science Act directs the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to “establish or designate a blockchain and cryptocurrencies advisory specialist position.” Haun Ventures’ Tomicah Tillemann credited Rep. Darren Soto with getting that language in the bill. So who’s going to bend President Biden’s ear about bitcoin?
protocol.com
Why AI and machine learning are drifting away from the cloud
A quick-service restaurant chain is running its AI models on machines inside its stores to localize delivery logistics. At the same time, a global pharma company is training its machine learning models on premises, using servers it manages by itself. Cloud computing isn’t going anywhere, but some companies that use...
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China said Tuesday that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. - All eyes on Taiwan - Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.
protocol.com
Opendoor has settled with the FTC over home-price claims
Real estate iBuyer Opendoor has settled charges with the FTC, agreeing to pay $62 million and cease practices the FTC called "deceptive." Opendoor buys homes directly from consumers as an alternative to the traditional home-selling process, using algorithms to price the homes in what it says is a faster and more convenient process. Opendoor has grown quickly in recent years, managing to avoid the pitfalls that hit rival Zillow as home prices gyrated during the pandemic.
Comments / 0