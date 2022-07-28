www.onfocus.news
Real Freedom Race Taking Place August 6
NECEDAH, WI (OnFocus) – The Real Freedom Races is celebrating its tenth year racing to break the chains of human trafficking. All 72 counties in Wisconsin have reported cases of modern day slavery according to the FBI and in this age of easy access to technology, amidst a crisis of mental health from the recent pandemic, this is an important topic of public safety.
Woodchucks Take Down Mallards in Slugfest
MADISON, Wis. – On a day dominated by offense, Chase Hug (Evansville) stole the show, homering three times in a 13-9 victory for the Wausau Woodchucks (28-25) over the Madison Mallards (23-31) Tuesday night. Hug has homered six times in just eleven games as a Woodchuck. The lefty extended...
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
Chinooks Edge Rafters
MEQUON, Wis. – In a season full of firsts for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, there was finally a first for 2022 that nobody was looking forward to. The Rafters were swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight, the first time Wisconsin Rapids has been swept this season. The final score was another one run loss, 3-2. Brendan Bobo laced a single in the top of the first, but he was stranded to end the inning. Rafters starter, Michael Lindsey, retired the Chinooks in order, 1-2-3, to end the bottom of the first. In the second frame, both teams were retired three up and three down. This trend continued in the third, as Michael Lindsey was perfect through three innings for the Rafters, and Xander Rojahn of Lakeshore had only allowed one baserunner.
Local Businesses Helping Collect School Supplies for Central Wisconsin Students
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area United Way’s annual “Supplies 4 Success” Backpack and School Supply Drive will be collecting school supplies for area children until August 8, 2022. Last year, the backpack and school supply drive helped 610 children from Marshfield, Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal,...
Pet Supplies Plus Shares Tips on How to Keep Your Pet Hydrated
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – “Hot enough for you?” When temperatures reach the point where people are tempted to say things like this, the summer weather has now officially become a health hazard. Dogs and cats can’t cool down their body temperatures as easily as people can, so...
