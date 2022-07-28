ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek.

The reporting party said a man, later identified as Vorwaller, was on a paddle board when he fell into the water and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Search and Rescue, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance all responded to the area.

An arriving deputy was able to dive in the location where Vorwaller was last seen and quickly recover him from the waterway, however, he was already deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time, according to the sheriff’s office

Idaho State Journal

