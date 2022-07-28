Picnic Spots & Outdoor Dining

tippnews.com
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Gem City Black Business Month returns in August
“Gem City Black Business Month is an initiative designed to strengthen the Black entrepreneurial community in our region,” said Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator. “Black businesses have come so far, but still need the full support of our entire ecosystem to truly blaze a path for generational wealth and sustainability.”
5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
Sidney Daily News
Celebrating seniors at the Shelby County Fair
The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was perfect! Everyone in attendance enjoyed playing bingo and listening to the Senior Center Singers preform. Shelby County Fair Board members Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for:...
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80,000 this year, officials say
DAYTON — About 80,000 people attended the 48th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, show organizers announced Monday. The United States Navy’s Blue Angels headlined this year’s show for the first time in four years. This year they conducted their first Dayton demonstration with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets.
GALLERY: Celebrate heritage and history at the Dayton Celtic Festival
The Celtic Fest features three stages of entertainment, seven headlining bands, food and drinks and cultural events.
Feeling cheesy? Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton
“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items,” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones and more.”
Sidney Daily News
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Lima News
Adoptable pets and ice cream are sweet combination
LIMA — Amber Tickle adopted a gray, short-haired cat Saturday afternoon at Pet Supplies Plus on Cable Road in Lima. Tickle, a former cat owner with three boys, said the family was in search of a new pet. ”I was on Facebook and came across the event. I’d been...
spectrumnews1.com
Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
spectrumnews1.com
Former 4-H youth participant continues to excel, inspire
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Clark County Fair has been a big part of Kendall Spencer's life since she was two-years-old. “This is the birthplace of 4-H. This is where AB Graham planted his roots,” said Spencer, a Springfield resident. The now 18-year-old former Fair Queen, fourth-generation dairy cattle...
WDTN
The Irish Wolfhounds Have Arrived at Dayton Celtic Festival!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The tallest breed of dog, the Irish Wolfhound, has a rich Celtic history. We got a chance to meet a few of these massive guys, and while their size might be daunting, they are just a bunch of sweethearts. Check them out at the Dayton Celtic Festival!
dayton.com
Fitness and fun at the Barre at the Bar
A fusion of ballet, Pilates, yoga and strength training paired with a refreshing beverage – Barre at the Bar blends fitness and fun. “It’s a full body workout that’s low impact and beginner friendly,” barre fitness instructor Alexis Reed said. “And having class in a bar adds a fun, social aspect to it.”
Fairborn Daily Herald
Hawkins wins historic calf scramble (PHOTOS)
XENIA — Photos from the calf scramble event held Sunday evening at the grandstands during the Greene County Fair. Check out Tuesday’s edition for an article and photos from the competition.
Sidney Daily News
Day 1 of livestock sale
SIDNEY — The hog which was sold at the Shelby County Fair hog and rabbit sale on June 29 went to John Smock with his grand champion market barrow for $6,600. This is a higher price than any grand and reserve grand champion hogs sold during the last fair.
Dayton pastor dies after being hit by car in Florida
Police reported that Burton was pronounced dead at the scene and Dill was transported to HCA Fort Walton Destin Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
peakofohio.com
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
dayton.com
Dayton Convention Center adapting $31M renovation due to inflation
“The team will press on and make smart decisions while watching market conditions,” said Pam Plageman, executive director of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority, which owns the property. “The project is vital to the downtown core and is well past due for these necessary upgrades to stay competitive.”
