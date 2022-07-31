England vs Germany live stream — how to watch Women's Euro 2022 final for free

The England vs Germany live stream will bring the Women’s Euro 2022 to a fitting conclusion today as the old rivals battle it out for the trophy at a packed-out Wembley Stadium.

With tickets now sold out, your best bet is to watch it live on TV or online — and the great news is that you can do so for FREE in many European countries. Don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, either — because we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN .

England vs Germany: channel, start time

The England vs Germany live stream takes place today (Sunday, July 31).

► Time — 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV , ESPN Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Lionesses put in a stunning performance on Tuesday to thrash highly rated Sweden 4-0. Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby saw England beat the team ranked second in the world with relative ease.

Germany faced a sterner test against France in the second semi-final. They needed two goals from the seemingly unstoppable Alexandra Popp, who now has six goals for the tournament, the same as England’s Mead. (The Lioness has also contributed five assists during the tournament.)

Germany have been in eight women’s Euros finals previously… and won them all. England, meanwhile, ended a run of three consecutive semi-final defeats at major tournaments with that victory over Sweden. They'll be hoping that home advantage, and an extra 24 hours of rest, can swing things in their favour.

Manager Sarina Wiegman tends to stick with the same starting lineup but has been praised for her bold changes during games. She's undefeated in her 18 games in charge as England boss, winning 16 of them. Her opposite number, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, won the Euros four times as a player for Germany and also appeared in a World Cup final for her country.

Both teams are unchanged; here's how they line up:

England : Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Kirby, Hemp, White, Mead.

Germany : Frohms, Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz, Brand, Popp, Huth.

The Lionesses were 3-1 winners last time these two sides met back in February. Can they repeat the result and win a major tournament on home turf?

You can watch the England vs Germany live stream online if you know how — so read on and we'll show you how to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final.

FREE England vs Germany live streams

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. or Germany then you can look forward to FREE England vs Germany live streams .

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing the entire game. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch the England vs Germany live stream on BBC and the BBC iPlayer , while the game will also stream for free on ARD/Das Erste in Germany .

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Euro 2022 final live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

England vs Germany live streams around the world

How to watch England vs Germany live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the England vs Germany live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the England vs Germany live stream on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN and ESPN Plus for the England vs Germany live stream. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV , YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV .

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices . It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV, and there's a 7-day free trial available. View Deal

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in the UK

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in Australia

