Two People Okay After Saginaw River Sailboat Mishap

www.kisswtlz.com
Related
abc12.com
Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
kisswtlz.com
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
abc12.com
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue Bay County woman who sets self, trailer on fire
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her residence on fire. On Saturday, July 30, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by their Midland County counterparts, asking assistance in visiting a trailer in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road in Williams Township. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the trailer had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence with her 76-year-old mother as the victim, a condition of which was that she have no contact with her mother pending her Sept. 26 sentencing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
mycitymag.com
Behind the Scenes at Huckleberry Railroad
It has been said that the Huckleberry Railroad got its name because the train ran so slowly that passengers could easily jump off, pick some huckleberries and jump back on again. Part of the Flint Pere Marquette Railroad, it began operating in 1857. The train operates with coal-powered, steam engine...
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
WNEM
Tornado warning expires for Tuscola Co.
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Tuscola County Monday afternoon, but it has since expired. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mayville at 2:16 p.m. The warning expired shortly before 3 p.m. Stay with TV5 for the...
WNEM
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
WILX-TV
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Morning Sun
Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
Mounted deputy dies after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan
A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has taken the life of a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse – and the horse presumably fell on top of her.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of E. Cesar Chavez Ave and Fernhill court for a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle appears to have been driving eastbound when it lost control. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Lansing Fire Ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. Officers were interviewing witnesses at the scene, and the Ingham County Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
point2homes.com
2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706
You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
Michigan Woman Featured on A&E’s Neighborhood Wars
After a Bay City, Michigan woman's lousy behavior went viral on TikTok, the moment was featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars. In November of 2021, a TikTok video recorded in Kawkawlin, Michigan just outside of Bay City went insanely viral. The original video has been viewed 22 million times. That doesn't count the many copies of this video floating around on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. The viral video shows a woman in a purple shirt that seems to be super angry about a maintenance worker who is taking care of leaves with a leaf blower. She starts out by yelling, pretending to be on the phone, and standing in between the worker and leaving so she can't do her job. Then, things escalate quickly. The angry resident physically assaults the trailer park maintenance worker and it is all caught on video. The original viral TikTok video is below.
Morning Sun
Clare deputy dies after horseback accident
A Clare sheriff’s deputy severely injured while patrolling on horseback has died of her injuries, family members said. Nichole Shuff of Farwell was responding to a medical call at the county fair when she suffered a severe head injury Monday night, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Family members said...
Comments / 0