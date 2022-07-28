Obituary for Alma Schoenfuss

MEQUON, Wis. – In a season full of firsts for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, there was finally a first for 2022 that nobody was looking forward to. The Rafters were swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight, the first time Wisconsin Rapids has been swept this season. The final score was another one run loss, 3-2. Brendan Bobo laced a single in the top of the first, but he was stranded to end the inning. Rafters starter, Michael Lindsey, retired the Chinooks in order, 1-2-3, to end the bottom of the first. In the second frame, both teams were retired three up and three down. This trend continued in the third, as Michael Lindsey was perfect through three innings for the Rafters, and Xander Rojahn of Lakeshore had only allowed one baserunner.

MEQUON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO