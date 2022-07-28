ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

What KU football is getting in new commit Blake Herold

 5 days ago
247sports.com

Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas

KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
LAWRENCE, KS
The best players in Kansas basketball history

When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
LAWRENCE, KS
Emporia Hot Flashes 3-0 on day 1 of Granny Basketball Nationals

The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team won all 3 games they played on day 1 of the Ganny Basketball National Tournament in Kansas City Saturday. The Hot Flashes defeated the Sunflowers from Kansas 55-53. They outscored the Monroe Mustangs out of Iowa 51-44 and slipped past the All-Stars out of Oklahoma 50-48.
EMPORIA, KS
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel

Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
College Sports
Kansas City mother shot while with her children

Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears. Updated: 23 hours ago. Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne kicked off the road to the NFL preseason tonight at...
GARDNER, KS
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County

OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.
TOPEKA, KS
Crews work to install temporary light after SUV wipes out Lawrence traffic signal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have installed a temporary light at a busy Lawrence intersection after an SUV completely wiped out the traffic signal that stood there. The Lawrence Police Department says crews worked on Friday night, July 29, to install a temporary light at the corner of 9th and Vermont St. to avoid the need for a 4-way stop at the busy intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
