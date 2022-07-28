What KU football is getting in new commit Blake Herold

247sports.com
Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas
KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
KVOE
Emporia Hot Flashes 3-0 on day 1 of Granny Basketball Nationals
The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team won all 3 games they played on day 1 of the Ganny Basketball National Tournament in Kansas City Saturday. The Hot Flashes defeated the Sunflowers from Kansas 55-53. They outscored the Monroe Mustangs out of Iowa 51-44 and slipped past the All-Stars out of Oklahoma 50-48.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel
Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
hppr.org
Western Kansas offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for Kansas City and Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
KCTV 5
Kansas City mother shot while with her children
Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears. Updated: 23 hours ago. Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne kicked off the road to the NFL preseason tonight at...
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
KCTV 5
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Vacant homes causing problems in KC’s Waldo neighborhood
Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Fountain City Con creates safe space for comic fans in New Century, Kansas
Since 2019, co-owners of Fountain City Con Barry Poole, Jud Kite and Brian Tefft have been working to create a safe space for comic lovers from all walks of life.
WIBW
Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.
KCK man avoids bullet that goes through his car
A Kansas City, KS man is grateful to be alive after his car was struck by a bullet while he was driving into work.
WIBW
Crews work to install temporary light after SUV wipes out Lawrence traffic signal
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have installed a temporary light at a busy Lawrence intersection after an SUV completely wiped out the traffic signal that stood there. The Lawrence Police Department says crews worked on Friday night, July 29, to install a temporary light at the corner of 9th and Vermont St. to avoid the need for a 4-way stop at the busy intersection.
