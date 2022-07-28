ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Enjoy Weekly Bachelorette-Themed Bingo And Themed Cocktails At This North Center Bar

By Amanda Edelman
 5 days ago

Calling all Bachelorette fans! Will you accept this rose at The Rambler Kitchen and Tap? Every Monday night at 7 PM, the popular eatery hosts Bachelorette Bingo! Enjoy playful themed cocktails and bring your competitive spirit for a chance to win the weekly prize!

For fans of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, grab your BFF and head to Monday bingo night.  With no cover charge and themed cocktails ranging from  $5 to $9, the local North Center bar hosts weekly broadcast viewing parties. Indulge in the drama while participating in bingo!

Fun-themed “double trouble” drink specials include the Rachel’s Rum Sunset with RumHaven Coconut, pineapple, orange juice, and grenadine ($9), the Split Spritz with Fragola Wild Strawberry Liqueur, Mionetto Prosecco, club soda, and strawberry ($9), a Fantasy Suite Martini with Mozart White Chocolate Strawberry Cream, Deep Eddy Vodka, White Creme de Cacao, cream, strawberry ($9) and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAByi_0gw8ANah00
Photo via: The Rambler Chicago

The bar has been hosting Bachelor and Bachelorette-themed bingo nights over the years and now, with season 19 in full swing, why not gather together and take in the drama? Reservations are encouraged– send them a message on Facebook to confirm. PS: The Rambler’s full menu is also available Sunday through Friday until 12 AM. and Saturday until 1 AM for any night owls!

Address: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618

[Featured photo via: The Rambler]

ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

