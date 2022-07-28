Former Gov. Cuomo Staffer Killed After Lyft Driver Allegedly Demanded Passengers Leave Vehicle In Middle Of Highway

digg.com
New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop
I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
Fugitive wanted for child exploitation arrested in Upstate NY trying to enter Canada
A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
WKBW-TV
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
Double house fire in DeWitt sends 1 firefighter to the hospital; displaces 1 resident
DeWitt, N.Y. — A fire spread from a vacant, boarded-up house to another home as firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday night at Midler Meadows Trailer Park, East Syracuse Fire Chief Lenny DiBello said. Neighbors started calling 911 at 10:46 p.m. to report the fire on North Midler...
Possession of controlled substance, providing false information among charges issued by state police
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties:. • Jason J. Fox, 23, of Little Falls, was charged in Manheim on July 28 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Kelly J. Seigler,...
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More trained canine teams will be coming to state prisons in an effort to slow down the flow of illegal contraband like drugs. Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, Anthony Annucci decided to do this after some guidance from the Prison Violence Task Force.
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Erie County DA's office spends $5 million, hires 25 more people to speed up turning over evidence
Changes in state law can be expensive. Albany has made major changes to New York's criminal justice law, like not requiring cash bail in most cases. Another change involved speeding up sending evidence from prosecutors to defense lawyer, generally requiring it to happen within 15 days. That’s very fast in...
Albany Woman Working For NY State Accused Of Stealing Checks Totaling Nearly $20K
An employee with the New York Department of State is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the agency. Albany resident Naelle Marius, age 30, was arrested Tuesday, July 26, following an investigation by New York State Police. The Department of State first reached out to police in...
California Wildfire: McKinney Fire Spreads Rapidly In North Of State
Thunderstorms and erratic winds could complicate the US state's largest fire so far this year. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly...
8 fire departments respond to late Sunday night fire on N. Midler Ave. in Town of Dewitt
DEWITT, NY — Several agencies, including 8 fire departments, responded to a late Sunday night fire on N. Midler Avenue near Wavel St. and the Midler Meadows Mobile Home Park for a double house fire. Officials from the East Syracuse Fire Department say first calls for the fire came in at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?
New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
Shed the Sheds: New Lawsuit to Shut Down the Open Restaurants Program for Good
A contingent of New Yorkers last week filed an Article 78 lawsuit to end renewals of the emergency executive orders that authorize the temporary Open Restaurants program, and to end its operation altogether. On the heels of news last spring that the State Supreme Court nullified any path to permanence...
Banks refuse work with NY cannabis companies, threatening state’s equity goals
As the first New York cannabis businesses work toward the start of sales at the end of the year, many are having trouble getting loans and banking due to the federal prohibition.
