Delaware State

Former Gov. Cuomo Staffer Killed After Lyft Driver Allegedly Demanded Passengers Leave Vehicle In Middle Of Highway

By Darcy Jimenez
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop

I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

Fugitive wanted for child exploitation arrested in Upstate NY trying to enter Canada

A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze

When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
WATERVLIET, NY
wwnytv.com

More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More trained canine teams will be coming to state prisons in an effort to slow down the flow of illegal contraband like drugs. Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, Anthony Annucci decided to do this after some guidance from the Prison Violence Task Force.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
96.9 WOUR

Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?

New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?

