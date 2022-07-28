Fayette County Woman pleads guilty to third-degree sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, WV ( WVNS ) – A Fayette County woman pled guilty to a count of third-degree sexual assault last week.

On July 21, 2022, Jessica L. Keener, age 28, formerly of Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, pled guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault during a plea hearing before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

On October 13, 2020, a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau met with a 13-year-old and their father to investigate allegations that Keener had sexually assaulted the minor. During an interview at Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, the minor advised they met Keener through a mutual acquaintance.

The 13-year-old told investigators that Keener worked at a local hotel as a housekeeper. The child said Keener took them with her to work one day. When they were at the hotel, Keener used the keys she got from her employer to access a room. Once the two were inside the hotel room, the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with the child.

Keener is facing one to five years in prison and up to 50 years of supervised release.

Keener will further be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life. This case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. Support services for the victim and victim’s family were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.

