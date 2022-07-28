ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

Harris County Again Chosen For ‘Random’ Election Audit

Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott announced on twitter that Harris County would again undergo an audit following the 2022 election. “Four Texas counties have been chosen for the 2020-2022 Election Audit cycle — to begin immediately after the November 2022 election,” said the secretary of state’s office in the tweet. Eastland, Cameron, and Guadalupe Counties were also selected.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Senate Approves Ike Dike Plan

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved the Galveston Bay coastal barrier plan known as the “Coastal Spine” or the “Ike Dike.” The project – which is designed to protect the Houston region from hurricane storm surges – will cost an estimated $31 billion. Sen....
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Ted Cruz Celebrates Blocking Veteran Healthcare Bill

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz received backlash after fist-bumping Montana Sen. Steve Daines for voting “no” on a bill that would help veterans sickened by toxic fumes from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The video clip of that moment sent Democrats and advocates on a fury rampage. Comedian...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Coupland, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Stephenville, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Oklahoma State
Reform Austin

Civil Rights Group Gets A Win In Redistricting Case

The fight over the state’s controversial congressional redistricting maps continues – and still has a long way to go. Broad efforts are underway to correct what criticis say is voter intimidation and discrimination in Texas as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. The latest update comes in...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Ethics Commission#Texas Legislature#Texas Rangers#Pot Of Gold#The Texas Observer#Texas Agriculture#Republican#Texas House
Reform Austin

‘They Want To Destroy The Public School System’: CNN Documents Powerful Billionaires’ Influence On Texas Politics

As reported earlier in RA News, a CNN special report, “Deep in the Pockets of Texas,” aired on Sunday evening and showed the enormous influence wielded by two very powerful billionaires over the Texas Republican Party – and how their control is moving Texas from a business-friendly state to a more extreme, Christain nationalist state.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Three Bowfisherman Arrow 271-Pound Alligator Gar In Texas

It’s the heaviest gar that experienced fisherman and Texas bowfishing guide Scott Meshell has ever held in his arms. Gar guide Scott Mershell of South Texas Bowfishing has years of experience taking clients to catch alligator gars, but he has never catched a heavier one than the 271-pound monster he helped alongside three men on July 17.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
IRS
Reform Austin

CPS Costing Kids With Bad Record Keeping

In the latest failure of the Texas Child Protective Services agency, a federal judge castigated officials for failing to keep accurate records and potentially depriving thousands of kids with necessary care and accommodations. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack tore into the agency earlier this week at a remote hearing...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

“Go Home And Wait For The Fetus To Die Inside You”

“Go home and wait for the fetus to die inside you,” was the advice Elizabeth Weller received from her doctors, who feared violating Texas’ six-week abortion ban. NPR reports the story of Weller, a Texas Woman, who had to bring her own foul discharge into the hospital to prove that an infection was killing her so that a panel of doctors would agree to terminate her lethal pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Video By Mothers Against Greg Abbott Goes Viral

A video made by Mothers Against Greg Abbott (a whole other MAGA) has gone viral and has generated three million views on the group’s Twitter page alone. The political action committee posted the video entitled “Nothing Changes” on their website last week. “They say nothing changes in Texas politics, until it does,” says a woman pushing a child on a swing in the opening scene.
Reform Austin

Texas Schools Are Failing To Tap Billions In Federal Dollars

The federal government pledged billions to help students recover from learning loss due to pandemic-related disruptions, but Texas has spent barely a third of it, and time is running out. The $18 billion appropriated by Congress can be spent on more teachers, salary increases, tutors, counseling, technology and even on...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Why Vouchers Are Bad for Business

When Governor Abbott came out in favor of private school vouchers in early May, he revived a subject that has been a topic of discussion for years in the Texas Legislature. The legislature first started dealing with the subject in the mid-1990s and it has been raised in some form every session since then. While the Senate has passed voucher bills, they have failed in the House each session.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy