www.reformaustin.org
Related
Legal Questions Shroud Gov. Greg Abbott’s Move To Bus Migrants Back To The Border
EAGLE PASS — On a cloudy recent Friday morning, the Moncada Baseball Park near the U.S.-Mexico border was empty, save for one young man practicing dribbling drills in the park’s soccer fields. Across the street, at a busy commercial vehicle inspection site with 18-wheelers rolling through after crossing...
Harris County Again Chosen For ‘Random’ Election Audit
Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott announced on twitter that Harris County would again undergo an audit following the 2022 election. “Four Texas counties have been chosen for the 2020-2022 Election Audit cycle — to begin immediately after the November 2022 election,” said the secretary of state’s office in the tweet. Eastland, Cameron, and Guadalupe Counties were also selected.
Senate Approves Ike Dike Plan
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved the Galveston Bay coastal barrier plan known as the “Coastal Spine” or the “Ike Dike.” The project – which is designed to protect the Houston region from hurricane storm surges – will cost an estimated $31 billion. Sen....
Ted Cruz Celebrates Blocking Veteran Healthcare Bill
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz received backlash after fist-bumping Montana Sen. Steve Daines for voting “no” on a bill that would help veterans sickened by toxic fumes from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The video clip of that moment sent Democrats and advocates on a fury rampage. Comedian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Troopers Are Causing Car Chase Fatalities And Racially Profiling Drivers Under Abbott’s Border Crackdown, Complaint Claims
At least 30 people have been killed in state police car chases connected to Texas’ expansive border security operation since it began last March, according to a new complaint by civil rights groups. The death tally, which includes five people not involved in the chases, was compiled from news...
Texas’s Greatest Fans Are Older, Conservative, White Men, According To New Poll
A new poll conducted by Rasmussen, a conservative polling-company, found out what outsiders really think of Texas. The answers, not-so-surprisingly, showed negativity in many findings, but then again, also showcased a glass half-full situation for many. Chris Tomlinson from The Houston Chronicle, analyzed the poll alongside co-founder of Crosswind Media...
Gun Sales Spiked During The Pandemic: What We Know About Gun Ownership In Texas
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, which contributed data analysis. The Trace is a nonprofit newsroom focused on covering the nation’s gun violence crisis, and you can sign up for its newsletters here. Background checks for gun purchases in Texas rose during the weeks after the...
Civil Rights Group Gets A Win In Redistricting Case
The fight over the state’s controversial congressional redistricting maps continues – and still has a long way to go. Broad efforts are underway to correct what criticis say is voter intimidation and discrimination in Texas as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. The latest update comes in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report Shows States With Abortion Bans Don’t Support Mothers Or Children
In a damning report from the New York Times, it’s clear that states with abortion bans are not doing a very good job of being pro-life as they rank the worst in in the nation for supporting mothers and children. Emily Badger, Margot Sanger-Katz and Claire Cain Miller compiled...
‘They Want To Destroy The Public School System’: CNN Documents Powerful Billionaires’ Influence On Texas Politics
As reported earlier in RA News, a CNN special report, “Deep in the Pockets of Texas,” aired on Sunday evening and showed the enormous influence wielded by two very powerful billionaires over the Texas Republican Party – and how their control is moving Texas from a business-friendly state to a more extreme, Christain nationalist state.
Homeless Texans Left With Few Places To Cool Off During Record Heat
DALLAS — By 5:51 a.m. on a recent Thursday morning in downtown Dallas, it was 76 degrees and getting warmer outside, and Michelle Smith, the outreach and engagement program manager for a homeless recovery center, had already prepared a cooler full of ice-cold water bottles. “The main issue is...
Three Bowfisherman Arrow 271-Pound Alligator Gar In Texas
It’s the heaviest gar that experienced fisherman and Texas bowfishing guide Scott Meshell has ever held in his arms. Gar guide Scott Mershell of South Texas Bowfishing has years of experience taking clients to catch alligator gars, but he has never catched a heavier one than the 271-pound monster he helped alongside three men on July 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Controversial Texan Behind Decades Of Attacks On Wall Between Church And State
Opposition to the principle of separation of church and state appears to be a “retread” of a decades-old argument promoted by the controversial Texas activist, David Barton, according to the Religion News Service. In 1988, Barton founded WallBuilders, a group committed to “presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes,...
CPS Costing Kids With Bad Record Keeping
In the latest failure of the Texas Child Protective Services agency, a federal judge castigated officials for failing to keep accurate records and potentially depriving thousands of kids with necessary care and accommodations. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack tore into the agency earlier this week at a remote hearing...
New Texas Law Increasing Penalties For Abortion Providers Goes Into Effect Aug. 25
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its official judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, clearing the way for Texas’ “trigger law” banning almost all abortions to go into effect Aug. 25. The law will increase the criminal and civil penalties associated with abortion, but...
“Go Home And Wait For The Fetus To Die Inside You”
“Go home and wait for the fetus to die inside you,” was the advice Elizabeth Weller received from her doctors, who feared violating Texas’ six-week abortion ban. NPR reports the story of Weller, a Texas Woman, who had to bring her own foul discharge into the hospital to prove that an infection was killing her so that a panel of doctors would agree to terminate her lethal pregnancy.
Video By Mothers Against Greg Abbott Goes Viral
A video made by Mothers Against Greg Abbott (a whole other MAGA) has gone viral and has generated three million views on the group’s Twitter page alone. The political action committee posted the video entitled “Nothing Changes” on their website last week. “They say nothing changes in Texas politics, until it does,” says a woman pushing a child on a swing in the opening scene.
Texas Schools Are Failing To Tap Billions In Federal Dollars
The federal government pledged billions to help students recover from learning loss due to pandemic-related disruptions, but Texas has spent barely a third of it, and time is running out. The $18 billion appropriated by Congress can be spent on more teachers, salary increases, tutors, counseling, technology and even on...
Why Vouchers Are Bad for Business
When Governor Abbott came out in favor of private school vouchers in early May, he revived a subject that has been a topic of discussion for years in the Texas Legislature. The legislature first started dealing with the subject in the mid-1990s and it has been raised in some form every session since then. While the Senate has passed voucher bills, they have failed in the House each session.
Rural Texas Districts Struggling To Attract Teachers Switch To Four-Day School Weeks
The Mineral Wells Independent School District is struggling to maintain their educators. Over a 10-day period at the end of Abril they lost six valued teachers. For such a small population, with around 3,000 students and 400 school staff members (around 230 teachers), losing that many educators has brought concerns.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0