Mom of boy partially paralyzed in Highland Park offers update on his condition

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 4 days ago

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was enjoying a Fourth of July parade when he was shot in the chest in the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting , is now paralyzed from the waist down, his mother, Keely Roberts, said.

The bullet went into his back and exited his chest, "which did significant damage throughout his body, including to his aorta, liver, esophagus and spinal cord," Roberts said in a statement Wednesday.

Cooper remains in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries and infections, and will need another heart surgery, she said.

Roberts Family - PHOTO: Jason and Keely Roberts pose with four of their six children, including their 8-year-old twins, Luke and Cooper.
"Cooper has been asking me -- will I walk again? Will I have to be in a wheelchair forever?" Roberts went on. "I have been straight with him, because I have to be … we don’t know what kind of mobility he will have."

Roberts herself was shot in two parts of her leg and needs ongoing orthopedic treatment.

Cooper’s twin, Luke, was hit by shrapnel. While his physical injuries were minor, "what he has to carry is devastating," Roberts said.

"To hold a tourniquet on his mother’s leg … to see his twin brother’s lips go gray … to sit covered in our blood as good Samaritans provided the on-the-spot first-aid that kept us both alive… it’s too much for anyone, much less an 8-year-old," she wrote.

Seven were killed and dozens were injured in the mass shooting. The suspected gunman is in custody.

Tribune News Service via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade.

"While I -- along with Cooper and my entire family, should feel a lot of hate right now -- I do not. My family does not. I find myself feeling that I have seen much more kindness than evil," Roberts said.

The mom of six thanked the community members at the parade who rushed to help and all of the doctors and nurses who have cared for Cooper.

"They saved my son’s life," she said. "On a holiday, when many were not in, they stepped up and made the impossible possible. There was someone who made sure to be available to run back and forth to a blood bank as needed for Cooper. Those surgeons spent six hours in the operating room refusing to let Cooper die -- patch-working his liver, aorta, esophagus -- again and again and again pouring blood transfusion after blood transfusion into his body."

"The fact that Cooper is still here with us today is a miracle," she added.

She also credited the doctors and nurses for keeping the family's spirits up and helping Cooper stay "the happy, sweet little boy he has always been."

Cooper and Luke "are good, sweet boys who love everyone and want good for everyone they know," Keely Roberts said. "Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing than was done to them."

The suspected mass shooter was indicted Wednesday on 117 counts . He has not entered a plea and is due in court on Aug. 3.

CBS Chicago

5-year-old boy dies at Richton Park daycare

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A boy went to daycare in the suburbs, but never made it home.Police area waiting autopsy reports to learn how 5-year-old Anthony Pearson died. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on his death from Richton Park."We want to send out our heartfelt condolences to the family," said Richton Park Police Demitrous Cook."It was a solemn day here, after that," Cook added. "We all have kids and when we see a kid in distress, no matter whose child it is, it brings a certain emotion out and we're dealing with our personnel on that level."On Tuesday...
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
ABC News

