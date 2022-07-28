Morning Briefing: University of Cincinnati addresses campus housing shortage, Ohio man gets two years probation for Jan. 6 and the Ohio State Fair

spectrumnews1.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
ocj.com
Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Worst Month Ever: 16 Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in July
Will Ohio lawmakers learn anything after their appalling and, at times, indifferent responses to the child rape victim who was forced to seek an abortion in Indiana thanks to laws that Ohio enacted? Probably not. That's just one of the many, many headlines that made us sigh in shame while covering news in Cincinnati and around the Buckeye State this month. Below, catch up on this and other big headlines from July.
spectrumnews1.com
Texas man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 with gun, helmet and body armor sentenced to 87 months in prison, longest yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 with gun, helmet and body armor sentenced to 87 months in prison, longest yet. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
WLWT 5
'Innocent' documentary examines racial disparities in Ohio's death row
CINCINNATI — A new documentary set to debut at the Freedom Center this weekend. The film explores racial disparities in Ohio’s death row, and specifically Hamilton County's role in sending more inmates there than any other county in Ohio. Filmmaker Kailah Ware’s short documentary “Innocent” discusses what she...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know for Ohio's August primary election
OHIO — Ohio's primary election begins on Aug. 2 across the state. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Across the state polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. those who are in line by 7:30 will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
WLWT 5
Miami Valley Hospital security guard killed by inmate leaves message to family in Bible
CARLISLE, Ohio — Darrell Holderman was many things to many people. He was a father and grandfather. "A best friend," said his grandson, Isaac Clark. Holderman was also a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. "A hero ... and Macho Man," Clark said. Clark can't help but smile when he...
Fox 19
Ohio triples deployment to Eastern Kentucky disaster zone
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another 31 members of Ohio Task Force 1 will travel to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky Friday night. The request comes as disaster-response coordinators anticipate the need for additional flood rescue efforts. OH-TF1 initially deployed a 16-member team specializing in aquatic search and rescue efforts Thursday. The total deployment...
WLWT 5
Mask mandates: Where mask requirements stand at Cincinnati-area colleges, universities
CINCINNATI — With COVID-19 levels on the rise in the Cincinnati region, some colleges and universities are changing their mask requirements ahead of the school year. Below is a breakdown of each college and university and their current requirements. UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI. Due to the high level of COVID-19...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
spectrumnews1.com
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
Cincinnati police: Officer used racial slur twice while on duty
A Cincinnati police officer used a racial slur twice while on the job in November 2021, according to documents from the Cincinnati Police Department.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Hello Honey Opened A New Location in Northern Kentucky, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month
Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of throwing bricks at someone from roof during fight
CINCINNATI — A man is accused of throwing bricks at someone from a roof during a fight. According to court documents, Eric Combs got into a verbal altercation Saturday that turned physical. Combs allegedly threw multiple bricks from a rooftop which hit the victim. Combs is facing a felonious...
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
WKRC
Federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud, other possible criminal acts by local mayor
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A federal lawsuit reveals allegations of fraud and other potentially criminal acts by a local mayor. A Local 12 investigation shows Allstate Insurance Company is refusing to pay the claim the mayor of Lebanon made after his house burned down. The fire occurred nearly a year...
