Morning Briefing: University of Cincinnati addresses campus housing shortage, Ohio man gets two years probation for Jan. 6 and the Ohio State Fair

Will Ohio lawmakers learn anything after their appalling and, at times, indifferent responses to the child rape victim who was forced to seek an abortion in Indiana thanks to laws that Ohio enacted? Probably not. That's just one of the many, many headlines that made us sigh in shame while covering news in Cincinnati and around the Buckeye State this month. Below, catch up on this and other big headlines from July.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO