Cincinnati, OH

Morning Briefing: University of Cincinnati addresses campus housing shortage, Ohio man gets two years probation for Jan. 6 and the Ohio State Fair

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

buckeyefirearms.org

Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion

In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)

Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Worst Month Ever: 16 Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in July

Will Ohio lawmakers learn anything after their appalling and, at times, indifferent responses to the child rape victim who was forced to seek an abortion in Indiana thanks to laws that Ohio enacted? Probably not. That's just one of the many, many headlines that made us sigh in shame while covering news in Cincinnati and around the Buckeye State this month. Below, catch up on this and other big headlines from July.
CINCINNATI, OH
americanmilitarynews.com

Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background

A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

What to know for Ohio's August primary election

OHIO — Ohio's primary election begins on Aug. 2 across the state. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Across the state polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. those who are in line by 7:30 will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Ohio triples deployment to Eastern Kentucky disaster zone

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another 31 members of Ohio Task Force 1 will travel to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky Friday night. The request comes as disaster-response coordinators anticipate the need for additional flood rescue efforts. OH-TF1 initially deployed a 16-member team specializing in aquatic search and rescue efforts Thursday. The total deployment...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Hello Honey Opened A New Location in Northern Kentucky, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps

OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

