Beacon Hill Roundup: Conf Cmte agreement on veterans services; possible reshaping of local public health; tax cap to be triggered

$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
franklinmatters.org
Register O'Donnell Promotes Registry of Deeds Online Research
Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reminds Norfolk County residents that there is no need to spend time and money driving to the Registry to view land records since they are available online via the Registry’s internet-based document research system at www.norfolkdeeds.org. “Providing secure, accurate and accessible land...
franklinmatters.org
Governor Baker Signs Legislation Further Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services
Governor Charlie Baker today (07/29/22) signed legislation to further protect access to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation codifies several measures that were first included in an Executive Order issued by Governor Baker in the hours following the Supreme Court’s decision last month. The law also adopts several new or expanded measures to protect access to reproductive health services in the Commonwealth. All the protections in the bill apply equally to reproductive and gender-affirming health care services provided or accessed in the Commonwealth.
WCVB
Massachusetts House firmly rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest 'dangerousness' proposal
BOSTON — The House on Saturday rejected a Gov. Charlie Baker plan to overhaul how criminal defendants can be deemed dangerous and detained, spiking his last-minute effort to attach the controversial measure to another criminal justice reform push. The House voted 31-122 to shoot down a state budget amendment...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
Boston Globe: "On the eve of legislative session’s end, Mass. lawmakers leave big policymaking to bitter end" "On the penultimate day of its session, the state Legislature adjourned early — before 6 p.m. — leaving massive and high-priority pieces of legislation for eleventh-hour votes before the formal session ends Sunday.
Here’s what’s in the $52.7 billion state budget Charlie Baker just signed
The Fiscal Year 23 budget is in balance, does not rely on one-time revenue sources, and does not raise any new taxes or fees. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed the state’s Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget Thursday — a spending plan worth $52.7 billion. The budget fully funds...
Massachusetts tax relief: $250 tax rebate checks in flux as lawmakers contend with 1980s tax provision, speaker says
A 1980s state statute that Beacon Hill lawmakers seemingly forgot out about until this week might scramble a massive economic relief package — which included $250 tax rebate checks for middle-income taxpayers — that the Massachusetts Legislature was slated to pass before the end of formal sessions Sunday night.
Party like it's 1986: Massachusetts residents likely to get $2.5 billion in rebates thanks to old law
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday residents of the commonwealth may soon receive more than $2.5 billion worth of tax rebates due to a state law from 1986.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
franklinmatters.org
Multiple updates discussed with Town Clerk Nancy Danello in advance of the Sep 6 State Primary -07/26/22 (audio)
FM #833 = This is the Franklin Matters radio show, number 833 in the series. This shares my conversation with Town Clerk Nancy Danello and Dyan Fitzgerald, Deputy Town Clerk. We met in the Town Clerk office in the Franklin Municipal Building to discuss the preparation for the State Primary election scheduled for Sep 6, 2022.
franklinmatters.org
"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example
"They bought their homes when they were young, making money, and raising families. Now they’re empty nesters, in or nearing retirement, and living in houses that are too big for them. But many older residents in Massachusetts who’d like to downsize — and turn over spacious dwellings to younger...
Boston Globe
In a surprise, Baker says taxpayers could receive ‘north of $2.5 billion’ in tax relief under little-known law
With state coffers overflowing, Massachusetts taxpayers could receive nearly $3 billion in tax credits under an obscure 36-year-old law, according to Governor Charlie Baker‘s administration, in a mid-summer surprise that could give residents an unexpected boost and scramble State House talks over tax relief. The potential that the state...
newbedfordguide.com
Gov. Baker announces $50 Million for housing in 16 communities, including New Bedford
Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $50 million in direct funding and $89 million in state and federal housing tax credits to support the preservation and development of 1,474 total units across 26 projects. Awarded projects will provide 1,326 affordable units for individuals and families, including 384 units reserved for very low-income residents in 16 communities.
SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending...
Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks
Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief. The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)
nerej.com
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
A Shocking Statistic Regarding Children In Massachusetts
Bet you did not know this: Massachusetts is one of a few states that actually allows youngsters under 18 to get married. It has become a hot-button topic in the halls of Boston as plans are underway to rectify this measure. State Representative Kay Khan and Bay State Senator Harriet Chandler have been instrumental in making this immediate revision as statistics show the Bay State recorded a total of about 1,200 marriages and some children that turned 13 have said "I do" between the years 2000 and 2018. To sum this up in one word "Ridiculous"
Boston Magazine
Massachusetts Has a Public Beach Access Problem
One way to alleviate the problem: intertidal zone access. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Massachusetts summers arrive with gifts—Red Sox games, maybe some free furniture from Jordan’s, and, of course, days to tan and splash along the shore—but also a particular frustration. Full beaches, full parking lots. Not enough shoreline.
A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents
As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
