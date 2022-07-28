Beacon Hill Roundup: Conf Cmte agreement on veterans services; possible reshaping of local public health; tax cap to be triggered

Bet you did not know this: Massachusetts is one of a few states that actually allows youngsters under 18 to get married. It has become a hot-button topic in the halls of Boston as plans are underway to rectify this measure. State Representative Kay Khan and Bay State Senator Harriet Chandler have been instrumental in making this immediate revision as statistics show the Bay State recorded a total of about 1,200 marriages and some children that turned 13 have said "I do" between the years 2000 and 2018. To sum this up in one word "Ridiculous"

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO