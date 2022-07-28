Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

www.wvlt.tv
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Tennessee National Guard helps flood victims
Death toll from devastating Kentucky floods rises
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding
(Gray News) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding. Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old. Their parents, identified as Amber Smith...
A few storms today, more scattered storms Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog and mostly cloudy skies, with heavy rainfall ahead for parts of the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It might be worth taking a trip outside of Knoxville for cheaper gas, according to data from AAA. AAA’s website states that, as of Monday, the average price of regular gas in Tennessee is $3.78 a gallon. The Knoxville average for the same gallon is $0.20 more at $3.99, almost $4.00.
Villa Collina demolition complete, new project underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Villa Collina, crowned as Tennessee’s largest home, is officially gone. Drone footage captured by WVLT News showed the famed structure is no longer there. Crews began the demolition back in Nov. 2021. Furrow Auction previously took public bids for everything inside the Villa Collina...
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
‘It helps a lot’ | Mother of 5 reacts to start of grocery sales tax suspension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In March, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed a suspension of the state’s 4% grocery sales tax through the month of August. The state legislature agreed with Governor Lee that the people of Tennessee needed a break as inflation spikes. Monday marked the start of that...
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
TN veterinarian warns of horse disease, explains how to prevent it
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian issued an alert advising horse owners to be aware of Potomac Horse Fever after there were three cases in the Middle Tennessee area. A horse in Wayne County was the third in two additional cases earlier in July in Dekalb and Rutherford Counties.
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
Tennessee truckster driving donations in unique car to Highland Park victims
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people was arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good Samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students
East Tennessee veterans honored with vintage baseball game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans Heritage brought veterans together from across East Tennessee to honor them with a fun vintage baseball event. The game was hosted at the historic Ramsey House, a place with a lot of history that added even more antiquity to it Saturday with an 1860′s style of baseball event.
