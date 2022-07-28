Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog and mostly cloudy skies, with heavy rainfall ahead for parts of the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO