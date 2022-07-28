ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

By Brandon Robinson
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee National Guard helps flood victims

The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research. Updated: 32 minutes ago. A research project on the Little Pigeon River earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Knox Co....
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Death toll from devastating Kentucky floods rises

Big cities are seeing their schools shrink, with more schools serving fewer students, resulting in higher per-student costs and fewer offerings. Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less. Updated:...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

(Gray News) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding. Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old. Their parents, identified as Amber Smith...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wvlt.tv

A few storms today, more scattered storms Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog and mostly cloudy skies, with heavy rainfall ahead for parts of the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Villa Collina demolition complete, new project underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Villa Collina, crowned as Tennessee’s largest home, is officially gone. Drone footage captured by WVLT News showed the famed structure is no longer there. Crews began the demolition back in Nov. 2021. Furrow Auction previously took public bids for everything inside the Villa Collina...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wvlt.tv

Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning. Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research. A research project on the Little Pigeon River earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#National Weather Service#Kentucky River#Kentucky Power#Eastern#Forecast Office##Norton
wvlt.tv

Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people was arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good Samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee veterans honored with vintage baseball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans Heritage brought veterans together from across East Tennessee to honor them with a fun vintage baseball event. The game was hosted at the historic Ramsey House, a place with a lot of history that added even more antiquity to it Saturday with an 1860′s style of baseball event.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy