Planet Green Soars 21% as Insider Bulks up on the Stock

www.tipranks.com
Related
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022
Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
tipranks.com
UBS in Favor of These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks
UBS Group (UBS) recently released a list of top-conviction plays, as it believes the broader economic state calls for investors to divert from a broad-based equities portfolio. Conviction investing is a tactical approach, which means that investors overweight a small number of stocks in the short run, and it can be profitable if done correctly. Here are three high-conviction plays contracted from UBS’ list that I’m bullish on.
tipranks.com
PerkinElmer Reports Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Announces Divestiture
PKI stock rose 2% in Monday’s pre-market trade, and there are multiple reasons behind this uptick. Massachusetts-based life sciences and diagnostics company PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) has reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the company has signed an agreement to sell its Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
tipranks.com
These Blue-Chip Stocks Seem Attractive at Current Levels
Given the ongoing macro uncertainty, several analysts are looking at blue-chip stocks with attractive long-term growth prospects. This article will focus on three blue-chip stocks — a leading biopharma company, a well-established industrial giant, and a software behemoth. Despite the strong recovery in the U.S. stock market in July,...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Seattle-based Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY) topped the list on Monday, with its shares...
tipranks.com
3 ‘Mega-Cap’ Tech Companies Trending Among Investors
Despite broader market uncertainties, investors are actively buying the shares of three mega-cap technology companies. They have been opportunistically using their falling prices to buy these stocks cheaply. So far, this year has been quite challenging for the U.S. technology industry, due to supply-chain disruptions, subdued international demand, geopolitical tensions,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
What is the Future of Energy Stocks?
As recession fears hit the headlines, Brent crude prices have declined over 6% in one month. However, underinvestment in new supply and ongoing supply bottlenecks support a higher price environment. TipRanks’ valuable datasets shed light on how energy stocks could fare in the coming quarters. So far, energy stocks...
tipranks.com
Is Pagaya Technologies Turning into a Meme Stock?
Shares of fintech company Pagaya Technologies have been highly volatile recently, with speculative traders taking advantage of the low float to manipulate the stock price. While the company’s business model seems interesting, investors should be cautious as the stock seems to be a possible short squeeze candidate. Shares of...
tipranks.com
3 Bruised Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential, According to Analysts
Wall Street remains incredibly upbeat on the following hard-hit dividend payers going into the second half. Though recession looms, the following companies seem well-equipped enough to pole-vault over the now lowered earnings bars ahead of them. Dividend stocks have been quite steady in the first-half bout of market turbulence. Though...
tipranks.com
Why Northland Power’s Defensive Benefits are Mostly Priced In
Investors tend to flock to defensive stocks when faced with uncertainty. As a utility company, Northland Power fits the description of a defensive stock. However, it appears that there isn’t much upside left for the stock at current levels. As recession fears continue to grip the market, worried investors...
tipranks.com
Expert Analyst Jason Seidl Says Canadian Rail Stocks Will Recover; What About CP and CNR?
Our “Expert Analyst” believes that the Canadian rail sector is poised for volume recovery in the second half of the year, boosted by higher grain output and coal production. Let’s look at his views on two of Canada’s leading railway stocks. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we...
tipranks.com
Major Insider Moves Help MediaCo Shares Gain 22%
A major insider just scooped up a significant chunk of MediaCo shares while the company is making progress on the regulatory front as well. Shares of multi-media company MediaCo Holding (MDIA) gained nearly 22% during the extended trading session on Friday after a major insider scooped up a large chunk of the company’s shares.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
The stock market ended July with remarkable gains amid mounting worries of a recession. However, stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector is slowing down across the world. Stocks Finish Monday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15PM EST. Stock indices finished...
tipranks.com
This Insider Bought Beacon Stock Worth $5.99M Just Days before Results
A corporate insider bagged $5.99 million worth of BECN stock last week. The insider activity spiked investors’ interest and the stock inched up 0.7% on July 29. Last week, CD&R Boulder Holdings, L.P. bought shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) worth $5.99 million. This attracted investors’ attention and shares of Beacon rose 0.7% to close at $60.02 on Friday.
tipranks.com
Check Point Reports Solid Q2 Results; Stock Price Drops 4.5%
Check Point’s revenue and earnings for the second quarter exceeded expectations. However, declining operating metrics remain a concern. Security software services provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Both revenue and earnings surpassed the consensus estimates. However, the shares of the company declined 4.5% during the normal trading hours. This could be attributed to wider market concerns.
tipranks.com
Newly-Listed Braze Could Be a Treat for Long-Term Investors
Within months of listing, customer engagement platform Braze has made it into the good books of TipRanks’ analysts. The company has the potential to become a hot pick for investors with a long-term vision. New York-based Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) enhances the communication experience between brands and consumers via...
tipranks.com
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
tipranks.com
American Tower Stock: Valuation Stretched; Small Cells Could Pose Risk
American Tower has been a relative pillar of stability in this market. That said, with such a high multiple and potential disruption from small cells, the cell-tower giant may be destined for subpar returns, moving forward. The recent bout of market volatility calls for high-quality defensive dividend payers like American...
Comments / 0