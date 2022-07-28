ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The pope's apology to Indigenous people doesn't go far enough, Canada says

By The Associated Press
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Trudeau
Person
Phil Fontaine
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Indigenous Peoples#Canadian#The Catholic Church#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy