Boston, MA

Would it be a mistake for the Boston Celtics to include Marcus Smart in any deal for Kevin Durant?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCr40_0gw7FOI800
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Would it be a mistake for the Boston Celtics to include 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in any potential trade for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant? Putting aside the polarizing question of whether such a move makes sense in the first place, such attention has rightfully focused on the focal point of a hypothetical deal in Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown.

But the trade would need more included for both salary cap reasons and Brooklyn Nets interests, meaning the Flower Mound native would be a prime candidate for inclusion. Would it make sense to add Smart given how much Boston’s defense would suffer?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast recently debated this question on their most recent episode.

Watch the clip embedded above to see what they have to say about such a hypothetical deal.

