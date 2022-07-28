Former Celtics center Aron Baynes signs with NBL's Brisbane Bullets

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics big man alumnus Aron Baynes is returning to professional basketball for the 2022-23 season. While it might not be in the league he was trying out for at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League this month, it is a massive milestone for the veteran center who lost his ability to walk after a freak accident.

Baynes sustained a serious spinal injury in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and has spent the better part of a year working to get back on his feet — and after that, on a basketball court.

After a long, grueling road, Baynes will join the Brisbane Bullets, a pro team in Australia and New Zealand’s NBL, on a two-year deal with a provision that will let him return to the NBA, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The former Celtics center also had offers in Europe and Asia, but those teams would not have let him return to the NBA, which mattered to Baynes enough to choose the NBL instead.

