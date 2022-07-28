China Omits Mention Of GDP Growth Goal, Aims For 'Best Possible' Results Instead

www.ibtimes.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is already rattling markets as Asia’s economies start to prepare for the worst
Markets sank Tuesday amid worries that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would worsen tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
Tensions high across Asia as Pelosi poised for Taiwan visit
Tensions were growing on Tuesday amid reports of a potential visit to Taiwan later today by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Asia.While Ms Pelosi, who is now in Malaysia, has not yet confirmed a trip to Taiwan, local media reports have said that she will fly to Taipei tonight where she is scheduled to spend the night.China views any such trip as highly provocative.On Tuesday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Normally, neither Chinese nor Taiwanese aircraft normally cross this line.Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical...
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
China's Alibaba Strives To Keep New York Listing Amid Audit Dispute
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following...
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
Wall St Struggles To Gain As Earnings-driven Rally Peters Out
U.S. stock indexes struggled to rise on Monday as an earnings-driven rally from last week faded and economic-sensitive sectors as well as Microsoft fell although gains in Boeing and Tesla limited the losses. Planemaker Boeing Co gained 6.5% after a Reuters report the U.S. aviation regulator approved its inspection and...
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
U.S. Needs Full Access To Chinese Company Audit Papers To Resolve Accounting Dispute - Watchdog
The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, its chair said on Monday, confirming a Reuters story published last week. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the...
Nancy Pelosi's Plans During Taiwan Visit Revealed: Local Media
A congressional delegation led by the speaker of the House is currently in Malaysia for the second leg of the group's trip across Asia.
Chinese Warplanes Buzz Line Dividing Taiwan Strait Before Expected Pelosi Visit - Source
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters. China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan, which...
U.S. Targets Chinese, UAE Firms In New Iran Oil Sanctions
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other firms it said helped to sell tens of millions of dollars' in Iranian oil and petrochemical products to East Asia as it seeks to raise pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear programme. The U.S. Treasury and the U.S....
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China said Tuesday that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. - All eyes on Taiwan - Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
Exclusive: France, Italy, Spain Call For Tech Firms To Pay For Telecoms Networks
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
Americana Adds HSBC To List Of Banks For Gulf Dual Listing -sources
The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has added HSBC to its syndicate of advisers for its potential dual listing this year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Americana Group has hired HSBC as a joint bookrunner on the initial public...
HSBC Set To Pay Some UK Staff 1500 Pounds To Combat Cost Of Living Crisis
HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with the cost of living, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday said. In doing so the bank became the latest British lender to boost staff pay, as the country grapples with inflation levels not seen in 40 years.
Chinese Rocket Falls To Earth, NASA Says Beijing Did Not Share Information
A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45...
