easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Twenty-one-year-old Pedro Angel Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest. Bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Titus County jail records show 29-year-old Samaria Danyelle Long was arrested for Manslaughter. Her...
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
Upshur County Sheriff investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 30-year-old Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday. Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was later found off of Azalea Road […]
KLTV
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Parolee Arrested On Multiple Charges
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. Titus County Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of F.M. 899. While investigating an alleged domestic assault, deputies learned of the presence of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana inside the residence. During the investigation, deputies found there was probable cause to arrest 37 year- Carl Floyd Grant, of Titus County for the following offenses:
Titus County man arrested, charged with domestic assault, marijuana possession
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Titus County Friday morning after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance. Titus County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance Friday morning on the as they were investigating an alleged domestic assault on the 1300 block of FM 899, they reportedly found approximately […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 22 – July 28
Deputies on July 23 arrested Meoisha Lekeaks Franklin, 35, of Tyler, on a warrant of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Franklin remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Deputies on Thursday arrested Nicklaus Adam Gardner, 33, of Whitehouse, on...
waldronnews.com
Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries
TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
KTAL
Sheriff’s office seeks missing Harrison County man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Harleton-area man. According to the sheriff’s office, 69-year-old Joseph Edgar Murray was last seen on Thursday walking from his home in Northwestern Harrison County. He was wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes. Murray has a tattoo that says “Free Wheeler” on his left arm.
KSLA
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Where They Lived, Texas Authorities Say
Three young girls — reportedly sisters — were found dead in a pond early Saturday after going missing. Authorities in Texas are now investigating how the lives of Zi’ariel Oliver, 9, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, were tragically cut short. Investigators in Cass County said...
Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol […]
KTAL
11 arrested in Marshall task force gang-shooting roundup
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven people are in custody following a multi-agency task force investigation into several gang-related shootings in Marshall in mid-July. The Marshall Police Department, the Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting on July 17 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall.
Five individuals in Rusk County arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine according to deputies
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested five East Texans in connection to a reported stolen vehicle and various drug offenses in Kilgore. On July 26, the RCSO was called out to 2323 CR 170D...
KLTV
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - 11 people were arrested after an operation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department. According to a press release, the operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, 2022 in...
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
KTBS
Bodies of three missing children found in Cass County pond
ATLANTA, Texas - Authorities recover the bodies of three missing children in a pond in Cass County. The victims ages 9, 8 and 5 were found in a private pond off State Highway 77 west of Atlanta. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Cass County Sheriffs office, and Cass...
