KLTV
Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County had officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Friday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m., I-20 has reopened to traffic. Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto...
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TxDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting an overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line. Officials said there are reports of leaking fuel, and emergency services are on the scene. TxDOT is on the way to assess the situation, and ask that people […]
2100 block of Judson Road open after earlier shut down: Longview officials
UPDATE – As of 12:25 p.m., traffic has opened back up, and a house that was being moved has left Longview city limits. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on the 2100 block of Judson Road in Longview is currently shut down, according to city officials. The Longview Police Department issued a traffic alert stating that […]
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
5 Booked Into County Jail On Violation Of Probation Warrants And 1 On A Parole Warrant
At leave five people were booked into Hopkins County jail July 25-28, 2022, on violation of probation warrants and a Longview man on a parole warrant, according to jail and arrest reports. Violation Of Probation – Simulated Controlled Substance Charge. Evan Clay Chapin was booked into Hopkins County jail...
East Texas students could lose their free lunch this school year
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The USDA Waiver that gave all children access to free lunch during the pandemic has expired. The school districts affected will have the application for free and reduced lunch available for those students who will still need free lunch. In addition to the money provided for programs, a relief package will be […]
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this update.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police remind residents of vehicle temperature safety
Summer heat is still with us, and temperatures inside an enclosed vehicle can prove deadly after only a few minutes. With the windows closed, the temperature climbs one degree per minute for the first half hour, with the average vehicle interior reaching almost 45 degrees hotter after one hour. Even...
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, one person was hurt following a traffic collision in Bowie County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate Highway 30 at the 212 entrance ramp [...]
Community members help fix up home of veteran’s widow in Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Betty Shackleford, also known as Mrs. Betty, married a US Navy veteran in March 1954. They were together for 32 years before he died. “I miss him everyday, for 36 years, but I have coffee with him every morning. I have a picture of him,” said Shackleford. Shortly after her husband’s […]
KLTV
Part of Judson Road in Longview shut down due to house being moved
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said part of Judson Road is shut down as crews move a house in the area. They said the 2100 block of Judson Road between Hollybrook and Tall Pines is shut down as the house is being moved. They ask people to find an...
SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
HWY 155 S reopened following major crash involving Smith County deputy; at least 1 in custody
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas roadway has reopened following a major crash involving a Smith County deputy. According to CBS19 crews who were on scene, Highway 155 S. at the County Road 1237 intersection, near Gold and Silver Exchange, was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.
