ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daingerfield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County had officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Friday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m., I-20 has reopened to traffic. Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Majic 93.3

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

TxDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler leaking fuel in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting an overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line. Officials said there are reports of leaking fuel, and emergency services are on the scene. TxDOT is on the way to assess the situation, and ask that people […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Daingerfield, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Board Of Trustees#Urban Construction
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Longview Fire Department battles grass fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this update.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village police remind residents of vehicle temperature safety

Summer heat is still with us, and temperatures inside an enclosed vehicle can prove deadly after only a few minutes. With the windows closed, the temperature climbs one degree per minute for the first half hour, with the average vehicle interior reaching almost 45 degrees hotter after one hour. Even...
KLTV

Part of Judson Road in Longview shut down due to house being moved

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said part of Judson Road is shut down as crews move a house in the area. They said the 2100 block of Judson Road between Hollybrook and Tall Pines is shut down as the house is being moved. They ask people to find an...
KETK / FOX51 News

SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
107-3 KISS-FM

Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges

Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy