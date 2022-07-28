Weekend Events: A Dozen Live Music Shows, Films, Comedy, and More!

baristanet.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Library Presents ‘Collage: Abstraction’
The Montclair Public Library is proud to present “Collage: Abstraction” by photographer Bruce Rainier. This exhibit of digital images and 3d collages will be on view in the library gallery at 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair from August 2 – 30, during Library hours. Bruce Rainier is...
baristanet.com
Free Concert Tuesday! Apex Ensemble at South Mountain Recreational Complex’s Clipper Pavilion
Come and enjoy an evening of chamber music at South Mountain Recreational Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange! On Tuesday August 2nd at 7pm, APEX Ensemble will present a chamber concert at the outdoor waterfront pavilion on Cherry Lane. Bring your picnic and experience a beautiful evening of music in a picturesque setting. Presented by Essex County.
baristanet.com
Studio Montclair Presents ‘It’s Academic,’ A Faculty Exhibition
Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair is delighted to highlight its Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.
Comments / 0