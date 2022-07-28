ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertson, NY

Woman killed by late stepson's dog on Long Island

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman was fatally mauled in her backyard on Long Island by a dog that had belonged to her late stepson, according to police.

Nassau County police officers responded to a call early Wednesday afternoon from a man who said his wife was being attacked at their home in suburban Albertson, just east of New York City. The 7-year-old dog turned on a responding officer, who fatally shot it.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters at the scene Wednesday that the dog had been owned by the woman’s stepson, who died weeks ago in a motorcycle crash.

Ryder said it was unclear why the dog attacked the woman.

