Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
UPDATE: Mega Millions Dreaming Is on Fire in Louisiana
What are the largest lottery jackpots in history? We are talking about one of the biggest this week. Mega Millions dreaming in Louisiana is on fire. Folks are talking about all the cool things they will buy if they hit the jackpot on Friday night. The top prize in the Mega Millions drawing has now ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion dollars with the lump sum cash option at $747 million.
Did Anyone in Louisiana Win Mega Millions Jackpot?
Again there is no winner for the top jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing from Tuesday night. This whopper of a jackpot will now top the $1 billion dollar mark. The Mega Millions has climbed to $1.02 billion dollars with the lump sum cash option at $602.5 million. It is...
Does Your Outdoor A/C Unit Need Shade to Work Better in Louisiana?
A recent social media post claims that covering your outdoor A/C unit can help it to run better/more efficiently. We decided to investigate. Here's the social media post in question. Research by the Department of Energy says that yes, shading your outside A/C unit can reduce costs by up to...
New Research Says Louisiana Schools Are The 3rd Worst In The US
Its not secret that Louisiana schools are bad. The state has perpetually finished in the bottom 5 states for school rankings for a long time. But even as new programs are launched in an attempt to improve, new issues are emerging to blunt the impact of improvement. The biggest hinderance...
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?
Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
Loads of New Marijuana Laws Go Into Effect August 1st in Louisiana
In recent years, Louisiana has eased a lot of their laws regarding the purchase and use of marijuana. Medical marijuana is more accessible. You can now find smokable 'flower' in the state as opposed to just ointments. Now, a list of new marijuana laws will go into effect on Monday...
Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill
There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
What Are Louisiana’s Top Shopping Holidays?
We all know Christmas automatically brings shopping. Unfortunately for many, that's what Christmas means... shopping. What should be one of the most joyous times of the year, celebrating the birth of Jesus, brings a lot of stress and anxiety to many. The reasons why could actually be a completely different article. (Mainly it's because our focus has turned more to what we're going to buy for Uncle Harold than the birth of our savior.. but I digress!) Having said that, you might be surprised to know that Christmas isn't the biggest shopping season of the year... in fact, number 1 might surprise you even more.
Does a ‘Not Responsible For Broken Windshields’ Sign Work In Louisiana?
So you're driving down the road in Louisiana and you see a truck ahead of you. There's one of two options, slow way down and stay away from them, or try to get by them as fast as possible. Because dump trucks and work trucks all over this state are constantly responsible for destroying windshields on the roadways.
Louisiana Public Service Commission Blasts Energy Companies
During a relatively heated Public Service Commission meeting in Shreveport today, the idea of taking monopoly status away from electric companies in the state was floated. Electric company representatives were grilled over the the size of electric bills in the state, their lack of planning for alternative power sources, and the pay of their leadership. The answers being provided by the company representatives did not seem to satisfy Public Service Commissioners.
The Cajun Test, Can You Pronounce All of These Louisiana Words?
Although I have been in Louisiana for four years now, there was a time when I would have to run to people in the office and ask for help pronouncing things. Why Did it Feel Like Everything Had a French Accent?. I thought Herbert was pronounced just like it was...
Gun Sales in Louisiana Are Starting to Tank, But Why?
As hard as it has been to find ammunition for the past couple of years, I have to admit my surprise to read that gun sales across the country have severely dropped. In an article I read from westcentralsbest.com, I discovered that in June of 2022, there were 2,570,608 gun sales nationally. In June 2021, across the country, there were 3,054,726 gun sales. If my math serves me right, that is just under a 16% drop for just this one month.
Louisiana AG Subpoenas Fauci In Free Speech Collusion Case
The Attorneys General from Louisiana and Missouri are closing in on officials from the Biden Administration. Louisiana Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt have issued subpoenas to National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases leader Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, other Biden administration officials, along with five social media companies in their legal case over collusion to suppress free speech.
Louisiana Reps Vote Against Gay & Interracial Marriage Protection
The United States House of Representatives voted yesterday to codify the rights to gay, interracial, and interfaith marriages. The vote passed, with all House Democrats voting "yes", who were also joined by 47 Republican House members, giving the bill strong bi-partisan support. When the US House voted on the Respect...
