In search of menudo at El Salto

This review all started with a hankering for menudo.

We had heard from a trusted source that El Salto, a local chain with two restaurants in the Toledo suburbs, served the delicacy: a soup made with cow’s stomach that boasts a unique flavor.

So we called to ask. Yes, they do have menudo — but only the Maumee restaurant. And only on Sundays.

Luckily, it happened to be Sunday, but it was a pretty long drive out to Maumee. So, once again, we called ahead to confirm. Sure enough, they had it. We were off.

Addresses: 5817 Monroe St., Sylvania; 219 Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee
Phone: 419-824-0049 (Sylvania); 419-887-0211 (Maumee)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Wheelchair access: Yes
Credit cards: V, D, MC, AE

Fast forward about an hour, and we were enjoying a large meal of poblano peppers and enchiladas, rice, beans, chips, salsa, and guac — but, alas, no menudo. The waiter gave us a concerned, kind of sad look when we ordered it: He had just sold the last bowl. Better luck next week.

El Salto Authentic Mexican Restaurant has been around long enough to have a pretty good reputation among diners in the suburbs of Toledo. And I would love to report that, with our quest for menudo foiled, we found something much better in its place. But while our recent experiences at the two restaurants were fine, much like the menudo, the reality didn’t quite match the rumors.

Let’s start with what we liked best. Our favorite dish was the chile poblanos ($12.75): giant peppers stuffed with meat and covered in ranchero sauce. These were great — rich and meaty and very filling with just a bit of bite to the peppers. The texture of the pepper and fixings was limp and soft instead of crisp and fresh, but the flavor was remarkable and worth recommending. The sides were a bit too salty for my taste. (No, El Salto doesn’t mean “the salt;” the restaurant is named after a famed waterfall known as the “the jump.”)

As for the enchiladas, they were pretty good, with a bit of spice to the sauce, pretty well in line with similar restaurants we’ve visited in the area.

We also stopped by for some fajitas ($10.75/$11.95) one afternoon, and this was easily the biggest disappointment among our visits. We ordered shrimp and chicken, which served piping hot — mostly — with onions, peppers, and other fixings. The food itself was OK but unremarkable. The shrimp, especially, just wasn’t that well prepared considering the upcharge, and the whole meal lacked the crisp texture and smokiness of our favorite fajitas. For two lunch orders, the meals only came with two tortillas each — not nearly enough to match the volume of food on the table.

For dessert, we tried the fried ice cream ($4.75), and it was quite a fun sundae, with heaping mounds of ice cream and whipped cream in a pre-fabbed sweet tortilla. Nothing special perhaps, but a joy to eat nonetheless.

The two restaurants, despite being on opposite ends of the city, are remarkably similar. Both are in small suburban plazas. Both have similar theming, with walls painted in bright colors but an overall dour, low-key atmosphere. We found the Sylvania store to be a little better lit, a little more spacious, and just more inviting in general. But the service staff in Sylvania seemed really stretched by the day’s modest lunch rush. Our server seemed to be the only one working, and she was bussing the tables, too! There’s no question the staff was working hard, but the experience for the customers was a little strained.

In all, El Salto is still a pretty good option for local Mexican food. Certainly, it has a strong reputation and a loyal customer base, and any lover of Latin food will find something to enjoy. Just remember that if you go for menudo, be sure to get there early.