ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Tickets for Angola Prison Rodeo Go on Sale August 1

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbKQc_0gw6Kmfm00
Jude Walker

If you were interested in attending the Angola Prison Rodeo in October, you may want to mark your calendar for next Monday, August 1, 2022. That's when tickets will officially go on sale for the fall version of the rodeo.

According to a post on the Rodeo's Facebook page, you can order tickets online at www.angolarodeo.com. You can also call their ticket office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Their hours are 7:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

All tickets for the rodeo are only $20.

The Angola Prison Rodeo's fall edition will be held every Sunday in October. The spring rodeo is held over one weekend in April.

And if you have never been to the Angola Prison Rodeo, it's a tad different from many rodeos. While they have traditional events like bareback riding, barrel racing, and bull riding, there are quite a few unique things to see.

Some of the "different" events include chariot racing, wild cow milking, and convict poker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WGGI_0gw6Kmfm00
Angola Prison Rodeo, Facebook

Another highlight of the Angola Prison Rodeo is the arts and crafts fair. You can shop the hobby craft items for sale that are made exclusively by the inmates. Some of those items include jewelry, leather craft, paintings, and woodworking.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, LA
Angola, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Rodeos#Birds#Angola Prison Rodeo Go#The Angola Prison Rodeo#Tibetan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy