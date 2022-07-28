ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In Brief: Seth Meyers gets COVID again; 'Glee' alum goes 'Grey's', and more

By George Costantino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35s9np_0gw655Ls00

Glee and Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. is set to join Grey's Anatomy's 19th season, according to Deadline. He'll play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant first-year surgical resident. Shum's character, per ABC, who "is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything." Shum is one of five new actors joining the season 19 cast -- Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis are the other actors joining the long-running medical drama...

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Never Have I Ever's upcoming third season. Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age dramedy,, which follows the life of an Indian American teen and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, with narration from John McEnroe. Netflix has also announced that Terry Hu and Deacon Phillippe will guest-star on season three as Addison and Parker, respectively. The new season, per the streamer, will follow Devi -- played by Ramakrishnan -- as she "continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships"...

Deadline reports that David Krumholtz will be reunited with his The Santa Claus co-star Tim Allen for the Disney+ spinoff, The Santa Clauses. Krumholtz will reprise his role as Bernard the Elf. In the Disney+ series, Allen's Calvin is nearing retirement age with a family seeking a normal life. "With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," the logline reads. Elizabeth Mitchell also returns as Mrs. Claus...

COVID-19 has struck NBC's Late Night once again. Host Seth Meyers tested positive for the virus, forcing him to cancel his shows for the rest of the week. "After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!" Meyers tweeted on Tuesday. This marks the Saturday Night Live alum's second bout with the virus after having contracted it in January...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Adds 'SEAL Team' Cast Member for Season 19

Grey's Anatomy is bringing in one of the stars of SEAL Team for the upcoming 19th season. Adelaide Kane, who played Rebecca Bowen on the CBS show, has been cast as a new resident on the ABC medical drama, reports Deadline, joining fellow newcomers Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richa Moorjani
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Poorna Jagannathan
Person
Terry Hu
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
Person
David Krumholtz
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
Deacon Phillippe
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glee#Nbc#Abc Audio#Asians#Grey S Anatomy#Abc#Indian American
epicstream.com

Mayim Bialik Heartbreak: Big Bang Theory Star Brought In 'Terrible Ratings' Prompting Jeopardy! Producers To Bring Back Ken Jennings? TV Host Shared Shocking Truth About Parenting

Many fans were shocked when Ken Jennings announced in May that he would be “handing back” to Jeopardy! Co-host Mayim Bialik as he takes a months-long hiatus from the quiz show. After the shocking death of previous longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, The Big Bang Theory actress was tapped to co-host the famous game show together with series champ Ken on a rotating basis.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy