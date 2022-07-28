In Brief: Seth Meyers gets COVID again; 'Glee' alum goes 'Grey's', and more

Glee and Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. is set to join Grey's Anatomy's 19th season, according to Deadline. He'll play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant first-year surgical resident. Shum's character, per ABC, who "is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything." Shum is one of five new actors joining the season 19 cast -- Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis are the other actors joining the long-running medical drama...

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Never Have I Ever's upcoming third season. Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age dramedy,, which follows the life of an Indian American teen and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, with narration from John McEnroe. Netflix has also announced that Terry Hu and Deacon Phillippe will guest-star on season three as Addison and Parker, respectively. The new season, per the streamer, will follow Devi -- played by Ramakrishnan -- as she "continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships"...

Deadline reports that David Krumholtz will be reunited with his The Santa Claus co-star Tim Allen for the Disney+ spinoff, The Santa Clauses. Krumholtz will reprise his role as Bernard the Elf. In the Disney+ series, Allen's Calvin is nearing retirement age with a family seeking a normal life. "With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," the logline reads. Elizabeth Mitchell also returns as Mrs. Claus...

COVID-19 has struck NBC's Late Night once again. Host Seth Meyers tested positive for the virus, forcing him to cancel his shows for the rest of the week. "After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!" Meyers tweeted on Tuesday. This marks the Saturday Night Live alum's second bout with the virus after having contracted it in January...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.