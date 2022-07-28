Baker-Polito Administration launches application that makes it easier to apply for MassHealth and food benefits

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO