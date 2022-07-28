Baker-Polito Administration launches application that makes it easier to apply for MassHealth and food benefits

fallriverreporter.com
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, warn public to protect themselves
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
Comments / 0