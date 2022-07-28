WATCH: Kadarius Toney makes spectacular training camp touchdown grab

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Kadarius Toney may have had a rookie season marred by injuries, but he’s hoping his sophomore season could be his star turn.

The Giants wide receiver is off to a roaring start, as Toney made a spectacular grab at the historic franchise’s training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The proof is in the pudding, as Jordan Raanan of ESPN shared the footage of Toney’s tremendous catch that elicited the loudest response on the day from everyone in attendance.

While making the catch, Toney showed some impressive body control — contorting in a way that’ll make anyone sore simply watching. Afterwards, a bevy of Giants players and coaches ran over to celebrate with the former Florida star — including quarterback Daniel Jones and their freshly-minted head coach Brian Daboll.

Last season, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 receiving yards but didn’t score a touchdown. By far his best performance came in a loss against the Dallas Cowboys, where the Giants wide receiver amassed ten catches for 189 receiving yards. Toney will be looking for more performances like that throughout the 2022 season.

Kadarius Toney is supremely talented, and the man they call “Yung Joka” is ready to prove to the rest of the NFL that he can be special at the professional level.

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux provides update on hip injury, training camp availability

Moreover, the New York Giants added a potential star to their defense during the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall selection. However, fans held their collective breaths when the former Oregon star suffered a minor hip injury during a spring practice.

Luckily, Thibodeaux provided some good news on his status for training camp, telling Giants reporter Brooke Cersoslmo that he should be all good for his first iteration.

“I’m fully healthy, I’m doing fine,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m back training and I’ll be ready to go for training camp.”

The Giants have high expectations for him this upcoming season and going forward. An Oregon product, Thibodeaux emerged as one of the most explosive edge rushers in college football over the past three season. As a freshman in 2019, he burst onto the scene with 35 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. In 2020, he had 42 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. This past season, Thibodeaux had 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, also forcing two fumbles.