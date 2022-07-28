ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Former Georgia tight end Eli Wolf works out for Buccaneers

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Former Georgia Bulldog Eli Wolf is working out with one of the top Super Bowl contenders this week, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in the tight end after the Green Bay Packers released him last week.

Wolf spent the offseason with Green Bay after they claimed him off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on May 12. Since leaving the collegiate ranks and exiting the NFL draft as an unsigned free agent, he’s been with the Baltimore Ravens, Colts and Packers.

Although Wolf finished his career as a Bulldog, he started out as a walk-on with the Tennessee Volunteers. With the Vols, the 6-foot-4 tight end from Minister, OH, had a total of eight catches for 86 yards and one touchdown over three years. In his lone season at Georgia, he had a total of 13 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Wolf gives the Buccaneers a new candidate to help replace the contributions of tight ends Rob Gronkowski, who retired in June, and O.J. Howard, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Tampa Bay also waived first-year tight end Codey McElroy with an injury designation on Tuesday.

Bucs make splash addition with Julio Jones

All-Pro NFL wide receiver Julio Jones agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The one-year deal is worth $6 million and came after interest from the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

According to the report, the Buccaneers were, “The most aggressive in giving its QB a new offensive weapon.”

Schefter also said Jones, “Wants to try to win a Super Bowl with the man who prevented him from winning one.”

Julio Jones joined quarterback Tom Brady, along with fellow wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to reassert the Buccaneers as an NFC powerhouse once more.

Over his career, Jones has caught 879 passes for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns. After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, he made a move to the Tennessee Titans last year but battled through injuries after playing just 10 games.

