Former Penn State commit picks new school; recapping the Lions' time at Big Ten Media Days

James Franklin at the BTN podium on Wednesday. (Greg Pickel/BWI)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for July 28 recap the Lions’ time at Big Ten Media Days and include a few recruiting updates.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Thursday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Big Ten Media Days.

Penn State was at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., for a full day of interviews on Wednesday. Top takeaways included Sean Clifford turning his focus to football after a week of off-field news, while PJ Mustipher sounds like he’ll be ready for the season. We also learned that James Franklin and Pat Kraft are certainly aligned.

“For me, the expectations must match the commitment level,” Franklin told ESPN. “The majority of the places out there, it’s not that way. … If you can get to a place and build the energy and build the momentum and build the trust and the commitment to understand that, people leave because they don’t feel like they’re getting that.

“I have a relationship with leaders in position of power on campus, and I feel good about the direction of where we can go.”

As for on-field updates, Penn State’s battle at middle linebacker will last a while once camp begins next week. And, there doesn’t necessarily seem to be a leader in the clubhouse for the open jobs at guard and at safety.

There is also some news on the recruiting front to cover. Former Penn State receiver commit Yazeed Haynes committed to Georgia as expected on Wednesday. We also learned that three-star North Carolina safety Jaiden Spearman will attend the Lasch Bash this weekend. Stay tuned to The Lions Den premium forum for an updated list of confirmed visitors today and tomorrow.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“It stinks. It stinks. (Franklin) called me the other day (about it). I said, what? I called the conference office and said, ‘this is unacceptable’. So we’re addressing that right away. … This shouldn’t happen to Penn State. We should be at home for our opener. I did deal with that.”

–PSU AD Pat Kraft to reporters about the Lions’ lengthy stretch of road Big Ten openers.