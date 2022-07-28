Georgia football recruiting roundup and countdown to camp: Dawg Walk Talk Podcast

Georgia football reports to camp on August 3rd. People like us at DawgsHQ, the media, get to speak with the team on August 4th.

So between now and then, there’s a lot to think about.

It’s the last stretch of summer where we have to speculate about anything. Soon, we’ll have real information and some real data about who’s doing what for the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs.

So, on this week’s Dawg Walk Talk Podcast (Apple listeners here, Spotify below), we get that speculation out of the way.

Team beat writer Palmer Thombs joins me on the show to share about his 22 in 22 series, and discusses why Stetson Bennett is the third-most important player on the team.

He wouldn’t give away the order, but Palmer also hinted at the top two players remaining on his list.

Check out his work so far, or listen to the show to figure out what his thought process is about these seemingly irreplaceable Dawgs.

Getting an outside perspective on the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs

I also spoke with Tim Tebow, The Athletic’s Andy Staples, and former Georgia quarterback / FOX 5 sports anchor / podcast co-host of yours truly, D.J. Shockley.

Luckily, there wasn’t a cleanup on aisle four at SEC Media Days when Nolan Smith caught a glimpse of Tebow speaking with me for the show.

That could have been ugly, son.

With all of that in mind, jump right in to Georgia football recruiting news with Jake Reuse

We recorded this episode right after top-2023 safety Caleb Downs picked Alabama, and 2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia.

Obviously, that’s a lot of ground to cover. But Reuse came prepared.

So check out the show for a recap of what Georgia did to avoid a total miss with the Downs loss. Reuse also sums up what you can expect to see from Haynes early on in his Georgia football career.

Georgia also picked up four other commitments in the class of 2023 since we spoke last, and you won’t want to miss what Reuse has to say about its biggest pickup.

That’s a lot of Dawg.

I can’t wait for Georgia football to be here. The Dawgs have a lot to defend, but this team will be different.

I’ve had enough of the unknowns. It’s time to see what this team is really made of, and it seems like the leadership of Nolan Smith and Stetson Bennett will be a special quality, and a necessity, after losing 15 players in the NFL Draft.