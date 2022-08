Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh was the AP Coach of the Year in 2021. (Photo by Greg Pickel / Blue White Illustrated)

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and four seniors — quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback DJ Turner — attended Big Ten Media Days Tuesday. Harbaugh spoke for a total of more than an hour, while each player was also at a podium for 60 minutes. Here are our 22 biggest takeaways from the event.