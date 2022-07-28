Josh Proctor, Lathan Ransom expected back for Buckeyes training camp

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor missed nearly all of last year. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Ohio State defense as designed by coordinator Jim Knowles is, in a hyphenated word, safety-intensive, what with three of them being on the field most of the time in the 4-2-5 scheme.

Thus it’s good news for the Buckeyes that the safety ready room has two more names who will be set to roll when preseason camp opens next week.

Josh Proctor, who suffered a compound fracture in his lower right leg in game two last year in the Ohio State loss to Oregon, showed by the end of spring drills he’d likely be available full-go by camp. Surprisingly, Lathan Ransom is expected to gain the nod at least to start ramping it up when the first whistle sounds.

Ransom suffered a serious lower leg injury during the Buckeyes come-from-behind win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. But Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Ransom has recovered quickly in the months since, and though he will be brought along cautiously to begin with in camp, Day expects him to be a contributor perhaps in the first game against Notre Dame.

Fellow Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman was not surprised. But then again, he had inside knowledge.

“Lathan’s my guy. We’re real close,” Hickman said. “We go at it every day. He pushes me. I push him. I know I’m going to bring out the best in him and he’s going to bring out the best in me.

“So having him along my side is huge. He’s healthy. He’s moving good. He’s looking good.”

Meanwhile, anyone could see Proctor’s progress as Ohio State spring drills ensued. He even took part in some of the thud drills during the final spring scrimmage in Ohio Stadium, though he was taken out as a precaution when full tackling was called.

Along the way, though, Hickman and Ohio State teammates could see Proctor regaining his confidence after the tough injury. Through the summer the confidence has grown.

“Josh is going to be Josh,” Hickman said. “He’s that freak of nature. He’s a lengthy safety who can run sideline to sideline, jump up in the air, come down and smash somebody. So it’s exciting to see him back out there.”

As for Ransom, what hastened his return, Hickman said, was his work ethic for Ohio State.

“Lathan’s a grinder,” he said.

He referred not just to his approach to football but also to his rehab treatments. Ohio State trainer Adam Stewart has been heavily involved in bringing him along, Hickman said.

“He’s been in it with Stew, he’s been doing the extra work,” he said. “So you know it’s going to pay off for him.”