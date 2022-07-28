WATCH: WWE Stars Appearing On New Game Show

wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam
Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Kind Of #1: The Usos Did Something For The First Time Ever At Summerslam
There’s a first time for everything. WWE presented its annual Summerslam event over the weekend, marking the thirty fifth edition of the show. As usual, the event was one of the biggest of the year and featured some of the top names in all of WWE. That means making it onto the card is a big deal, and it turns out that two of the people on the show did something no one has ever done before.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
411mania.com
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
Ric Flair: Ranking the Top 5 Opponents of The Nature Boy’s Storied Career
Ranking Ric Flair's best opponents during his legendary pro wrestling career. The post Ric Flair: Ranking the Top 5 Opponents of The Nature Boy’s Storied Career appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingrumors.net
Reassigned: High Profile Name No Longer Part Of WWE Creative
Fare thee well. WWE has a lot of people working together to make their events work. That is the kind of thing that is easier said than done, and it can be difficult to find the right mixture of names. This includes putting together all of the stories that you see the matches built around, but it seems that a fairly high profile member of the team has been gone for quite some time.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Event Results (7/27): Asuka & Dana Brooke In Action
The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa & T-Bar make their entrances. Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar & Akira Tozawa. T-Bar...
411mania.com
Various News: Highlight Reel of The Roast of Ric Flair, UWN Weekend TV Lineup
– A highlight reel from last night’s Roast of Ric Flair show from Starrcast V is now available. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is also available for replays. You can check out the highlight reel, courtesy of PWInsider, below:. – Here is the announced lineup for...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
ComicBook
Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Here’s What Happened After WWE Summerslam Ended
There’s one more thing to do. Over the weekend, WWE presented its annual Summerslam show, which was certainly eventful. The show was the first major event following Vince McMahon’s retirement from the company, which meant that things were changing in a hurry. WWE needed to do something big for the show and that is what they did in the main event, though there was one more thing to do.
