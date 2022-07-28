The List Keeps Growing: Another Possible Injury On AEW Dynamite

wrestlingrumors.net
Related
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it
Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Has Honest Admission On Racing Future
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch still doesn't have a contract for next season. Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is pulling out of the NASCAR game at the end of this season. If Joe Gibbs Racing is unable to find a replacement, Busch may need to look elsewhere for his 20th season.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
411mania.com
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com
Possible Name For New WWE Stable
SummerSlam was an action packed premium live event and the show featured some interesting returns. After Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship she was confronted by Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Recently Bayley posted a photo of herself with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on Twitter with the word “CONTROL” which could be the name the group will be using moving forward.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Kind Of #1: The Usos Did Something For The First Time Ever At Summerslam
There’s a first time for everything. WWE presented its annual Summerslam event over the weekend, marking the thirty fifth edition of the show. As usual, the event was one of the biggest of the year and featured some of the top names in all of WWE. That means making it onto the card is a big deal, and it turns out that two of the people on the show did something no one has ever done before.
Comments / 2