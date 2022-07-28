Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

The Kansas City Royals (39-59) and New York Yankees (66-33) meet Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET to kick off a 3-game series at Yankee Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Royals vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 3-0.

The Royals are playing their 1st road series of the 2nd half. Kansas City, which has logged just 4 road games since July 7, has played just .370 ball on the road this season. The Royals’ offense had been surging in July, but was shut out in each of the club’s last 2 games.

The Yankees are coming off back-to-back losses to the crosstown Mets and are under-.500 this month (10-12) after dominating over the season’s first half. Five of New York’s last 7 losses have been by 2 runs or less, and over those 7 losses the club has gone just 6-for-64 (.094) with runners in scoring position.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Royals at Yankees projected starters

RHP Brady Singer vs. RHP Jameson Taillon

Singer (4-3, 3.82 ERA) has registered a 1.21 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 77 2/3 IP in 15 games (12 starts).

Has allowed just 2 ER over his last 12 IP and is coming off a season-high 12K in his last start.

Had an 8.59 ERA in 2 starts against the Yankees last season.

Taillon (10-2, 3.93 ERA) is tabbed for his 20th start. He has a 1.17 WHIP, 1.3 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 in 103 IP.

Owns a minuscule 0.47 ERA over 3 career starts against K.C.

Has struggled on the road the last couple seasons (5.12 ERA), but owns a 3.36 ERA at Yankee Stadium over the same span.

Royals at Yankees odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:31 a.m. ET.

Money line: Royals +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Yankees -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

Royals +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Yankees -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Royals +1.5 (-108) | Yankees -1.5 (-112)

Royals +1.5 (-108) | Yankees -1.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Royals at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, Royals 3

These prices are begging not to be played at either end. Don’t fight that. PASS.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

There is some Yankees team and Taillon recency drag that can be explained away by some bad situational numbers, unkind bounces, and dodgy rates around the margins.

Against a Royals team that plays in few 1-run affairs, peg that as creating some value for a Yankees club which is 21-4 in games decided by 5-or-more runs. The Yanks outscored K.C. 21-6 in an April series in Missouri.

TAKE THE YANKEES -1.5 (-112).

Looking at real-versus-expected runs for starting pitchers, both bullpens, and both offenses yields a mix of crisscrossing signals not worth unentangling. PASS.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).