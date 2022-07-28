Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies (51-47) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-58) open a 4-game set at PNC Park Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Phillies vs. Pirates odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: first meeting. Philadelphia won the season series 4-3 in 2021.

The Phillies are 2-4 in the 2nd half but are coming off taking 2-of-3 games from the Atlanta Braves to start the week. Philadelphia is 7-4 with a 2.84 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over its last 11 road games.

The Pirates were swept in a 2-game set at Wrigley Field Monday-Tuesday to fall to 1-6 over their last 7 road games. Pittsburgh is just 2-8 with a .559 OPS over its last 10 games overall.

Phillies at Pirates projected starters

RHP Zack Wheeler vs. RHP Zach Thompson

Wheeler (8-5, 2.78 ERA) owns a 1.04 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 through 106 2/3 IP across 18 starts.

Was sharp in his first start of the second half with 1 ER on 3 H across 7 IP against the Chicago Cubs Saturday.

Facing a Pittsburgh club that logs more lefty at-bats than most clubs. Wheeler has held left-handed bats under a .600 OPS each of the last 2 seasons.

Thompson (3-7, 4.64 ERA) owns a 1.44 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9 and 6.1 K/9 through 75 2/3 IP across 16 starts and 1 bullpen appearance.

Struggled in his 1st start of the 2nd half with 7 ER on 9 H over 5 1/3 IP vs. the Miami Marlins Friday but had logged a 2.75 ERA over 7 starts prior.

Has held foes to 2 ER or fewer in 10 of his last 12 starts.

Averages 76 pitches per start.

Phillies at Pirates odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:27 a.m. ET.

Money line: Phillies -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Pirates +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Phillies -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Pirates +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Phillies -1.5 (-115) | Pirates +1.5 (-105)

Phillies -1.5 (-115) | Pirates +1.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Phillies at Pirates picks and predictions

Prediction

Phillies 4, Pirates 2

The Wheeler-led favorite Phillies are worth a play perhaps at -190 or better.

PASS otherwise.

Consider a partial-unit play on PHILADELPHIA -1.5 (-115). Pittsburgh’s offense has been reeling.

The Phillies are 5-2 in their last 7 series openers and they’ve tended to play in fewer 1-run games than most clubs.

With the pitching matchup being solid and both offenses having recent struggles of late — and with the Pittsburgh bullpen being mostly reset with an off day — the UNDER 7.5 (+100) is a LEAN.

