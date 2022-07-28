ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Ordinance Officers Rescue Hawk

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Chapter of “Moms for Liberty” Launched

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Real Freedom Race Taking Place August 6

NECEDAH, WI (OnFocus) – The Real Freedom Races is celebrating its tenth year racing to break the chains of human trafficking. All 72 counties in Wisconsin have reported cases of modern day slavery according to the FBI and in this age of easy access to technology, amidst a crisis of mental health from the recent pandemic, this is an important topic of public safety.
NECEDAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Antigo, WI
Marshfield, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marshfield, WI
Lifestyle
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Locates Missing 12-Year-Old

On July 27th at approximately 4:32 pm Wood County Dispatch took a report of a missing 12 year old from Wildwood Park in the City of Marshfield. Officers were dispatched to the location and learned the child was enrolled in the Wood County Project Lifesaver rescue program. With the assistance of Project Lifesaver volunteers from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Pittsville Fire Department and Richfield Fire Department the child was quickly located a short distance from Wildwood Park.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Pet Supplies Plus Shares Tips on How to Keep Your Pet Hydrated

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – “Hot enough for you?” When temperatures reach the point where people are tempted to say things like this, the summer weather has now officially become a health hazard. Dogs and cats can’t cool down their body temperatures as easily as people can, so...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

ProVision Partners Co-op Helps Customers Control Fertilizer Costs

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – ProVision Partners Cooperative is no stranger to helping local farmers and producers with their fertilizer needs. Though the current economic climate is challenging, the local co-op is helping control costs for their customers through a variety of methods. “We work with our customers to calculate...
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawk#Birds#Marshfield Ordinance#Regi
onfocus.news

Chinooks Edge Rafters

MEQUON, Wis. – In a season full of firsts for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, there was finally a first for 2022 that nobody was looking forward to. The Rafters were swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight, the first time Wisconsin Rapids has been swept this season. The final score was another one run loss, 3-2. Brendan Bobo laced a single in the top of the first, but he was stranded to end the inning. Rafters starter, Michael Lindsey, retired the Chinooks in order, 1-2-3, to end the bottom of the first. In the second frame, both teams were retired three up and three down. This trend continued in the third, as Michael Lindsey was perfect through three innings for the Rafters, and Xander Rojahn of Lakeshore had only allowed one baserunner.
MEQUON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man killed in crash, two others hurt

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was killed in a crash in Fond du Lac County Tuesday evening. At about 4:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Kinker Road in the Town of Friendship.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJFW-TV

Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check

PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
PINE RIVER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy