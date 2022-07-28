Marshfield Ordinance Officers Rescue Hawk

www.onfocus.news
Related
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
onfocus.news
Local Businesses Helping Collect School Supplies for Central Wisconsin Students
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area United Way’s annual “Supplies 4 Success” Backpack and School Supply Drive will be collecting school supplies for area children until August 8, 2022. Last year, the backpack and school supply drive helped 610 children from Marshfield, Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal,...
onfocus.news
Wood County Chapter of “Moms for Liberty” Launched
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government.
onfocus.news
Real Freedom Race Taking Place August 6
NECEDAH, WI (OnFocus) – The Real Freedom Races is celebrating its tenth year racing to break the chains of human trafficking. All 72 counties in Wisconsin have reported cases of modern day slavery according to the FBI and in this age of easy access to technology, amidst a crisis of mental health from the recent pandemic, this is an important topic of public safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Green Alert canceled, veteran found safe
A green alert issued for a woman missing from Milwaukee now says she may be heading to the Tomah area.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Locates Missing 12-Year-Old
On July 27th at approximately 4:32 pm Wood County Dispatch took a report of a missing 12 year old from Wildwood Park in the City of Marshfield. Officers were dispatched to the location and learned the child was enrolled in the Wood County Project Lifesaver rescue program. With the assistance of Project Lifesaver volunteers from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Pittsville Fire Department and Richfield Fire Department the child was quickly located a short distance from Wildwood Park.
onfocus.news
Pet Supplies Plus Shares Tips on How to Keep Your Pet Hydrated
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – “Hot enough for you?” When temperatures reach the point where people are tempted to say things like this, the summer weather has now officially become a health hazard. Dogs and cats can’t cool down their body temperatures as easily as people can, so...
onfocus.news
ProVision Partners Co-op Helps Customers Control Fertilizer Costs
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – ProVision Partners Cooperative is no stranger to helping local farmers and producers with their fertilizer needs. Though the current economic climate is challenging, the local co-op is helping control costs for their customers through a variety of methods. “We work with our customers to calculate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Patrol trooper injured in crash with semi on I-94
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was injured Wednesday after a crash involving a semi. State Patrol officials said the trooper was in his cruiser conducting a traffic stop on I-94 near Black River Falls when a semi tractor-trailer lost control and hit his vehicle before hitting the vehicle that the trooper had pulled over. The...
onfocus.news
Chinooks Edge Rafters
MEQUON, Wis. – In a season full of firsts for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, there was finally a first for 2022 that nobody was looking forward to. The Rafters were swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight, the first time Wisconsin Rapids has been swept this season. The final score was another one run loss, 3-2. Brendan Bobo laced a single in the top of the first, but he was stranded to end the inning. Rafters starter, Michael Lindsey, retired the Chinooks in order, 1-2-3, to end the bottom of the first. In the second frame, both teams were retired three up and three down. This trend continued in the third, as Michael Lindsey was perfect through three innings for the Rafters, and Xander Rojahn of Lakeshore had only allowed one baserunner.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man killed in crash, two others hurt
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was killed in a crash in Fond du Lac County Tuesday evening. At about 4:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Kinker Road in the Town of Friendship.
WSAW
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check
PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
Comments / 0