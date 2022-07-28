ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for July 20-25

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
North County death notices

  • James Lawrence Hedges, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on July 25.
  • Heidi Michelle Martingnoni, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on July 20.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

