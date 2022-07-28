Saudi Arabia Plans 100-Mile-Long Mirrored Skyscraper Megacity

digg.com
New Zealand Fully Reopens Borders After Long Pandemic Closure
The country shut its borders in March 2020, a move that majorly impacted the tourism industry.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'
Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game.
No Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Buy: Aston DB5, Other '007' Cars to Be Auctioned
This marks the first time an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car has officially come up for sale.
Grain Ship Leaves Ukraine Port For First Time Since Russia Blockade
Attack on Odesa port had cast doubt on deal negotiated by Turkey and the UN to avoid famine.
Who Is Viktor Bout, Arms Dealer Linked To Swap For Americans Held By Moscow?
The life of Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States and linked to a possible swap for two U.S. citizens detained by Moscow, sometimes reads like a far-fetched spy thriller.
New York Polio Case Now Connected To Traces Of Virus Found In UK And Israel
Using sewage sample tests from three countries separated by thousands of miles, public health officials hope to unravel the mystery of where this polio started circulating and what threat it poses.
Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Those 170+ Trips Her Private Jet Took This Year
Swift, a vocal environmentalist, topped a list of carbon emissions generated by private jet flights this week.
This Impressive Fan-made 'Star Wars: Jedi' VR Demo Shows Disney How It Should Be Done
Ian Higton tries out a demo for a fan-made remaster of "Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast."
A Handful Of States Are Driving Nearly All United States Electric Car Adoption
California is the biggie, with almost 40% of the country's electrics.
'Final Fantasy 14' Player Beats Raid On Highest Difficulty Using A Dance Mat
Savage-tier Asphodelos was no match for a dance pad.
How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized
There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense's discretionary budget authority...
