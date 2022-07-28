ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia Plans 100-Mile-Long Mirrored Skyscraper Megacity

By Darcy Jimenez
digg.com
 5 days ago
digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

New Zealand Fully Reopens Borders After Long Pandemic Closure

The country shut its borders in March 2020, a move that majorly impacted the tourism industry. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirrored#Megacity#Skyscraper#Digg
digg.com

Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'

Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

No Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Buy: Aston DB5, Other '007' Cars to Be Auctioned

This marks the first time an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car has officially come up for sale. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
BUYING CARS
digg.com

Grain Ship Leaves Ukraine Port For First Time Since Russia Blockade

Attack on Odesa port had cast doubt on deal negotiated by Turkey and the UN to avoid famine. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
digg.com

How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized

There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy